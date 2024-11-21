Trump 2.0 set to boost small and mid-caps: Canopy Investors

The volatile environment under a second Donald Trump administration could create opportunities in active investing, particularly in global small and mid-caps companies, according to Canopy Investors.

Canopy Investors portfolio manager Kris Webster said the incoming administration's activities and policy changes will be crucial in driving market sentiment in 2025, and while this opens opportunities, it also introduces great risks.

"There remains significant uncertainty about the actual policies that will be introduced, and their ultimate impact, making the outlook for 2025 very uncertain," Webster said.

"However, based on Trump's stated policy positions, several domestic US sectors appear well positioned to benefit from his presidency. These include manufacturers, energy companies, and industries targeted for deregulation, for example financials."

In response to the policies, Webster said the modifications will enforce uncertainty around inflation and interest rates, where both play significant roles in influencing asset prices and highly leveraged companies.

"It's possible the US government will moderate its policies around taxation, tariffs, and immigration, if inflation picks up again," he added.

"Markets have already priced in some of these policy expectations, as evidenced by US dollar strength against major currencies."

Further, given Trump's stance on trading with China, Webster said associated businesses will see adversities.

"Conversely, certain sectors may face headwinds including global exporters to the US, US importers, and companies with substantial China exposure," Webster said.

However, Webster notes that high-quality stocks in markets outside of the US, particularly those without the US policy change constraints, will thrive.

"While we don't make short-term macro or market predictions, it is likely that the policy uncertainty anticipated in 2025 will drive increased market volatility," he said.

"This environment should create opportunities for active investing, particularly in global small and mid-cap companies, where market inefficiencies tend to be more pronounced."