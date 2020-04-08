Trillion dollar stimulus debt debated

The extraordinary COVID-19 stimulus package is in front of Parliament today, with what is expected to be a trillion dollar debt being scrutinised by politicians.

Parliament met today to discuss the government's $130 billion JobKeeper payment, which will see employers impacted by COVID-19 eligible for $1500 per-employee in a program designed to keep people employed.

The government estimates six million Australians could be eligible for the JobKeeper payment through their employer.

"Yesterday afternoon 700,000 businesses had registered for this support and this number continues to grow," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"This is the greatest economic crisis to effect the world in many generations," Morrison said.

"We have responded with the greatest economic lifeline in Australia's history."

Morrison positioned the government's response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as an issue of "national sovereignty".

"The government knows that many Australian businesses are under pressure and we won't allow a fire sale of Australian businesses to foreign interests," Morrison said.

"The Treasurer has announced changes to the foreign investment framework to protect Australia's national businesses."

The Prime Minister said more than 200,000 JobSeeker claims, for those left unemployed by the crisis, have been finalised over the past two weeks.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said his party would not block the stimulus package but noted that the Treasurer has the power to adjust who is eligible for the JobKeeper payment.

"It is a situation that is making unprecedented changes to the ways we live our lives and it is being met with unprecedented government spending," Albanese said.

"Labor has a responsibility to be constructive and to make sure the government gets this right."

He added that the scale of the expenditure is unequaled in Australian history.

"We are headed for a trillion dollar debt. It is a bill that will saddle a generation," Albanese said.

Labor will seek to have more Australians eligible for the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy.

In particular, Labor is concerned millions of casual workers are unlikely to be eligible for JobKeeper in its current form.

Labor is also concerned that workers may be treated differently depending on the size and structure of the company they work for and wants to see JobKeeper consider workers needs before employers'.

"We will support the legislation even if our suggestions are not adopted," Albanese clarified.

"Never let the perfect be the enemy of the good, and this is good legislation."

It was a sparse House of Representatives that met for the first time in 16 days as social distancing was observed by MPs, leaving 1.5 metres space between each of them on the benches.

Albanese is adamant that Parliament should continue sitting, accusing the Morrison government of hypocrisy in asking essential workers to continue while politicians take an extended hiatus.

