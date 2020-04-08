NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Trillion dollar stimulus debt debated
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:15PM

The extraordinary COVID-19 stimulus package is in front of Parliament today, with what is expected to be a trillion dollar debt being scrutinised by politicians.

Parliament met today to discuss the government's $130 billion JobKeeper payment, which will see employers impacted by COVID-19 eligible for $1500 per-employee in a program designed to keep people employed.

The government estimates six million Australians could be eligible for the JobKeeper payment through their employer.

"Yesterday afternoon 700,000 businesses had registered for this support and this number continues to grow," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"This is the greatest economic crisis to effect the world in many generations," Morrison said.

"We have responded with the greatest economic lifeline in Australia's history."

Morrison positioned the government's response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as an issue of "national sovereignty".

"The government knows that many Australian businesses are under pressure and we won't allow a fire sale of Australian businesses to foreign interests," Morrison said.

"The Treasurer has announced changes to the foreign investment framework to protect Australia's national businesses."

The Prime Minister said more than 200,000 JobSeeker claims, for those left unemployed by the crisis, have been finalised over the past two weeks.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said his party would not block the stimulus package but noted that the Treasurer has the power to adjust who is eligible for the JobKeeper payment.

"It is a situation that is making unprecedented changes to the ways we live our lives and it is being met with unprecedented government spending," Albanese said.

"Labor has a responsibility to be constructive and to make sure the government gets this right."

He added that the scale of the expenditure is unequaled in Australian history.

"We are headed for a trillion dollar debt. It is a bill that will saddle a generation," Albanese said.

Labor will seek to have more Australians eligible for the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy.

In particular, Labor is concerned millions of casual workers are unlikely to be eligible for JobKeeper in its current form.

Labor is also concerned that workers may be treated differently depending on the size and structure of the company they work for and wants to see JobKeeper consider workers needs before employers'.

"We will support the legislation even if our suggestions are not adopted," Albanese clarified.

"Never let the perfect be the enemy of the good, and this is good legislation."

It was a sparse House of Representatives that met for the first time in 16 days as social distancing was observed by MPs, leaving 1.5 metres space between each of them on the benches.

Albanese is adamant that Parliament should continue sitting, accusing the Morrison government of hypocrisy in asking essential workers to continue while politicians take an extended hiatus.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: JobKeeperLaborParliamentPrime Minister Scott MorrisonAnthony AlbaneseHouse of RepresentativesJobSeeker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Stimulus is finite: Prime Minister
ACTU pokes holes in JobKeeper
Market recovery or dead cat bounce?
Extraordinary stimulus provides wage subsidy
Super funds called out over liquidity
Time to step up or face the music
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
SG amnesty bill finally passes
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qsUXrgMg