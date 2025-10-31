Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Treasury seeks feedback on foreign investment reforms

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:15PM

The government is developing legislative reforms to further streamline and strengthen the foreign investment framework, with Treasury releasing a discussion paper for feedback.

Treasury said reforms will seek to ensure Australia remains an attractive destination for global capital, while managing new and evolving risks to the national interest and security in an "increasingly challenging" international environment.

The discussion paper seeks stakeholder views on emerging issues and invites feedback on the government's policy objectives and proposed options to continue the government's foreign investment streamlining and strengthening agenda.

"Australia needs to remain an attractive destination for investment in an environment where competition for global capital is becoming more intense," the discussion paper said.

"The importance of foreign investment to support a resilient and productive economy was underlined at the recent Economic Reform Roundtable, where the government committed to explore options to further expedite the process for low-risk investment."

Treasury is seeking feedback on the government's direction and proposals for change.

"A more streamlined framework will reduce regulatory burden for investors where possible, support more efficient administration of the framework by the regulators, and be easier to navigate for investors and stakeholders," it said.

"A stronger framework will manage risk, deter bad actors and appropriately penalise serious non-compliance with strong and flexible powers to manage high-risk investment to ensure that Australia's national interest and national security are protected.

Treasury has asked stakeholders to provide feedback on an automatic approval pathway so that certain low-risk investments would require notification but not approval before proceeding.

The government is also seeking feedback on ways to reduce reporting requirements, better manage approved investments, and provide more certainty on timely decisions.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the government's commitment to streamline the foreign investment framework, saying it will reduce unnecessary red tape for institutions engaging in lower risk investment activity, while focusing scrutiny for higher-risk transactions.

"The Treasurer's announcement today to streamline the foreign investment review process by materially reducing red tape and costs for investors is a meaningful step toward making Australia a more attractive investment destination. This proposal builds on the important work already achieved by the Government in exempting inter-funding arrangements within global funds from Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) fees and processes," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

"FIRB clearance currently needs to be obtained for most routine investment activities by global funds that do not aim for control of a company, with limited minor exceptions. These barriers deter investment in Australia. These routine investments are often made for the benefit of Australians' retirement savings, and do not pose a national security risk to Australia."

The FSC said it will work with the government to ensure the reforms reflect a sensible shift toward a more risk-based approach that supports investment flows into Australia whilst maintaining important national interest safeguards.

TreasuryEconomic Reform Roundtable
