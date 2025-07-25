Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

Treasury has officially opened its consultation into reforms to ban non-compete clause after the measure was introduced into the 2025-26 Federal Budget.

The consultation has asked for feedback on policy details to ban non-compete clauses for low- and middle-income workers; no-poach agreements; and wage-fixing agreements.

Treasury has asked for feedback on whether reforms are needed for non-compete clauses for high-income workers; non-solicitation clauses; and employment restrictions on having multiple jobs.

The reforms were flagged by the Albanese government in March this year when it unveiled the Federal Budget.

As it stands, from 2027, employers will no longer be able to impose non-compete clauses on employees earning less than $175,000. They will also not be able to exploit loopholes that block staff from joining competitors.

The government said eradicating such clauses could lift the wages of workers by up to 4% or $2500 a year, based on median wages. Meantime, the productivity boost could add $5 billion or 0.2% to the GDP annually.

"Non-compete clauses, by their design, restrict an employee's opportunity to work after they leave their current job. Although the common law has long started with the presumption that these clauses are unenforceable because they are contrary to the public interest, there is increasing evidence supporting the fact that these clauses are harming the economy," Treasury's consultation paper says.

"These clauses dampen job mobility, even when they are not legally enforceable, since employees may believe they cannot change jobs. This affects their ability to move to a better-paying and more productive job, or to negotiate for better wages and conditions in their current role.

"Limiting job mobility does not just hurt the affected workers, but also the entire economy. Improved job mobility promotes a flexible, more dynamic labour market, by improving the allocation of labour to more productive firms."