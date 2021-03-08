Treasury Group co-founder joins Mantis

The co-founder of Treasury Group, now Pacific Current Group, has joined the board of Mantis Funds.

Rodney Green joins as a board member and adviser. He was managing director and co-founder of Treasury Group and was also previously chief investment officer and head of the funds management team at Perpetual Investments.

Green also oversaw Citibank's entry to the Australian market and worked with Zurich and GIO earlier in his career.

"Rodney brings a wealth of experience to our business and we are incredibly grateful to have access to his guidance as an advisor," Mantis chief executive Timothy Cheung said.

"Mantis Funds might be the new kid on the block, but the expertise and track records of our executive team and board represent decades of highly successful fund distribution and strategy development. Mantis Funds will differ from its rivals because we provide a full distribution and operations capability to our fund partners without extracting equity as a prerequisite."

Cheung added that if Mantis managers end up with equity it will be success based and earned.

Mantis co-founder Damien Hatfield said: "I am seeing more of the better-placed fund managers wanting access to marketing smarts and ideas. We are also getting a strong response to our technology which, we believe, will make seamless funds transfers and client communication a reality."