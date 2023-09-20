Treasury consults on PwC-linked reforms

The government has published its draft legislation and is seeking feedback on its proposed reforms, which aim to strengthen the integrity of the tax system and regulators' powers in response to the recent PwC scandal.

The new legislation outlines changes to tax promoter penalties, including fines of up to $780 million for tax breaches, jumping 100% from $7.8 million.

The government will also look to expand tax promoter penalty laws so they're easier for the ATO to apply to advisers and firms that promote tax avoidance.

Further, it will increase the time limit for the ATO to bring Federal Court proceedings on promoter penalties from four years to six years after the conduct occurred.

The new legislation will also increase the power of regulators, with the recommendation that secrecy laws which currently apply to the ATO and Tax Practitioner Board (TPB) be amended. This would allow regulators to disclose breaches in confidence against government agencies to the Treasury.

The government explained that the PwC matter highlighted how secrecy laws currently prevent the regulators from disclosing serious misconduct, even where it would be in the public interest to do so.

Tax secrecy laws will further be "modernised" by removing limitations that were a barrier to regulators acting in response to PwC's breach of confidence.

The amendment will also enable the ATO and TPB to refer ethical misconduct by advisers, including but not limited to confidentiality breaches, to professional associations for disciplinary action.

Whistleblower reforms will also be extended, to protect persons who wish to disclose alleged misconduct to the TPB, the government said.

The government will also extend the timeframe the TPB has to complete an investigation into tax practitioners suspected of misconduct and breaching registration requirements from six months to 24 months.

As well as improve the TPB's public register of practitioners, so that people have more transparency over agent and firm misconduct.

The government originally announced the package of reforms in August. The overhaul has been called the biggest crackdown on tax agent misconduct in Australian history.

Commenting on the consultation opening, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Albanese government is taking a strong stance against blatant misconduct in the tax advice industry.

"The PwC scandal exposed severe shortcomings in our regulatory frameworks that were largely ignored by the Coalition, and we continue to take significant steps to clean up the mess," he said.

"Our crackdown on misconduct in the industry will help to prevent this from happening again and will ensure that if it does, our regulators have what they need to hold parties to account."

Chalmers reaffirmed the government's previously introduced legislation aimed at bolstering the TPB earlier this year. He said $30 million of funding was injected into the TPB, which was included in the October 2022-23 budget.

Chalmers said the government also strengthened Commonwealth procurement frameworks.

"The four sets of draft legislation released for public consultation today focus on the first two of three priority areas announced on 6 August," he said.

"Strengthening the integrity of the tax system, increasing the powers of our regulator and strengthening regulatory arrangements to ensure they are fit for purpose."