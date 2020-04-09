Trading platforms see record use

The COVID-19 pandemic saw Australia's equity markets become a hive of activity throughout March, as self-directed investors moved to protect their portfolios from the crisis' economic fallout.

Investment platform Self Wealth released its quarterly results earlier this week, which revealed an accelerated growth of traders on the platform, to the tune of a 48% increase on the prior quarter.

The firm's acting chief executive Rob Edgley said it was clear that the pandemic's economic fallout was responsible for the explosion in active traders on the platform.

"There is no doubt that the recent market volatility and the ultra-low interest rate environment has created significant interest in the stock market," Edgley said.

The increase pushed the platform's active trader headcount beyond 30,000, to 32,313. Additionally, the firm said the current market environment has triggered a "large uptick" in inbound enquiries from advisers.

"The sales team grew this quarter in order to support several bulk transition opportunities and the growing pipeline of licensees, advisers and other intermediaries interested in the platform," Self Wealth said.

It wasn't the only firm to notice an uptick. In its quarterly results released later in the week, Netwealth said the funds under administration on its platform increased by 19.4%, despite "negative market movement" of $3 billion.

According to the ASX, the average daily number of cash market trades throughout March was 96% higher than the same time last year, while the average daily value traded on-market was $10.5 billion higher than in 2019, representing a 111% increase.

CommSec executive general manager Richard Burns said investors had made a "large" response to the volatility in the market, as concerns abound as to how they can protect their investments and take advantage of the opportunities on offer.

In its 25 year history, CommSec's 15 busiest days ever - by trading volume - were all recorded during March, Burns pointed out.

"We've seen a large response by customers, not only from existing ones but a lot of customers that haven't traded for some time," Burns told Financial Standard.

"They've come back into the market having asked to re-activate existing accounts while a lot of new customers have set up new accounts, both directly through CommSec but also through our new CommSec Pocket App which is a great way for new, less experienced and younger people to get exposure to the market."

Despite the helter-skelter times, Burns said investors were taking a disciplined approach, with diversified portfolios proving more popular than single stocks.

"That is helping them to manage their investments in a balanced way which also helps to smooth out the volatile swings we have seen in the market," he said.

Burns said CommSec had stood up to the increased activity so far. During the GFC, the platform "would have done trades amounting to 90,000 to 100,000" on key days during the GFC.

"Over the past few weeks, we have hit nearly 500,000 trades on our busiest day with volume averaging between 300,000 to 400,000," Burns pointed out.

"So we have held up really well in the face of that and that is a credit to our staff and the technology behind them."

Burns said there is "no doubt" investors see opportunities in the market, a point corroborated by recent Investment Trends research, which noted 26% of retail investors intend to increase their exposure to Australian equities in the next fortnight.

Nabtrade director of investor relations Gemma Dale said the volatility excited investors on the bank's trading platform, and pointed out that trading volumes had doubled this quarter when compared to last.

"A huge amount of interest from new investors," Dale told Financial Standard.

Dale said account openings had exploded, with a five fold increase in applications to join the platform.

She added that investors had been taking the opportunity to buy, rather than sell.

"These investors are buyers, almost exclusively, and they're also buying big names - banks, big miners, as well as ASX200 ETFs," she said.

"Volumes are heavily dominated by big name, large cap companies that will exist despite a downturn, rather than more speculative, high PE stocks that were popular during the bull market.

"Investors are still holding as much cash as they were three months ago, despite all the buying, so they are bringing cash onto the platform to have available should further falls make prices more attractive. There is some short term trading of instruments such as the Betashares bear market ETFs, which give a positive return if the market falls."

