Executive Appointments
Trading platform names new chief
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 MAR 2021   11:42AM

An ASX-listed trading platform has made changes to its executive leadership, naming a new chief executive and chair.

SelfWealth has announced Cath Whitaker will lead the platform, joining from Mercer's parent company Marsh McLennan. She will commence her new role on April 20.

Whitaker takes the post nearly a year after Andrew Ward stepped back from the top job to become an adviser to the board.

At Marsh, Whitaker was most recently the global leader of digital transformation, a role she held for four years, responsible for the development and implementation of global digital and data strategy for the risk management and corporate divisions.

She finishes up after 11 years with the firm, working in executive roles based in Singapore, the US and UK. Her prior experience includes working at Willis Towers Watson, Swiss Re and Brown Shipley.

SelfWealth also appointed managing director Rob Edgley as chair, replacing Tony Lally, who will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Edgley said: "Our current team, together with founder and former CEO Andrew Ward, have done a fantastic job in building a fast-growing business with a trusted brand, an engaged community of traders and an innovative product offering."

During 2021, SelfWealth recorded its highest number of client registrations, more than the surge it experienced at the onset of the pandemic.

The number of new registrations rose from 240 to 605 per day on average between December 2020 and January 2021. During February, the numbers jumped to an average of 855 per day.

