Trading platform cops $110k fine

A trading platform has copped a fine of $110,250 for breaching enquiry rules and compliance obligations.

BGC Partners breached the ASX 24's trading rules on two occasions on 22 March 2019, according to the Markets Disciplinary Panel, by transacting pre-negotiated business orders without making the required enquiry through the market's message facility.

BGC Partners' failure to make the required enquiry appeared to be the result of unintentional operator error and that it was likely this error could have been avoided if it updated its systems to incorporate proper technological safeguards, the panel found.

While such safeguards may not be required where a compliance system is functioning properly, BGC Partners should have ultimately upgraded its compliance processes and safeguards given its previous compliance failures.

The panel oversees pre-negotiated business orders transacted on the ASX 24 futures market and the FEX futures market.

In circumstances where a market participant has written authority from a client to engage in pre-negotiated business, the participant can withhold implementing instructions from the client in order to solicit instructions from other clients.

For other participants that seek to execute pre-negotiated business on the market, the rule requires the participant to make an enquiry through the exchange's message facility, wait until 30 seconds has elapsed and then enter the matching orders that reflect the pre-negotiated business.