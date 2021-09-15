NEWS
Executive Appointments

Totus hires from Winton

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:47PM

The Sydney equities boutique has appointed a head of distribution and marketing, hiring from Winton.

Lisa Pearce will be responsible for driving Totus's business development and marketing activities, including managing and developing client relationships for the Totus Alpha Strategy. She will work across the intermediary, wealth management, HNW and family office space channels.

Pearce reports to Totus Capital's founder and managing partner Ben McGarry.

She was most recently a senior vice president, client solutions at Winton. She worked on Winton's Australian and New Zealand investor relations and business development, with peak local assets at $2 billion across institutional and retail clients.

She spent 10 years with Winton, the first five of which were in London before she moved to Sydney.

Totus's total funds under management sit at about $15o million.

Its Totus Alpha Strategy is a long/short strategy that has delivered 15.9% p.a. to ASX 300's 10.5% p.a. since August 2012 inception. It is available as a wholesale, retail, and Cayman domiciled fund.

Read more: WintonLisa PearceTotus Capital
