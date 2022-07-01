Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Top super funds for ESG revealed

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   10:25AM

New analysis by Rainmaker Information has identified 32 superannuation funds as leaders on ESG principles and strong investment performance.

These 32 funds have received Rainmaker's inaugural ESG Leader Rating.

In all, Rainmaker Information has identified 43 super funds that either identify as ESG super funds in that they are a signatory to an ESG protocol, they offer ESG investment options or they follow standard ESG practices, out of a combined pool of almost 120 eligible super funds.

Rainmaker has also identified the top performing ESG super funds, by five-year MySuper returns. Aware Super comes in first with an 11.38% return, with Active Super in second place with 10.10%. This is followed by Hostplus with 10.03%, AustralianSuper on 10.01% and TelstraSuper's MySuper option in fifth place on 9.91%.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Other super funds to make the list include Australian Ethical, BT Super, CareSuper, Equipsuper, Future Super, HESTA, Prime Super, Spirit Super and UniSuper.

This is the second year that Rainmaker has assessed the super fund sector for its ESG qualities via the 2022 Rainmaker ESG Superannuation Taxonomy Study. Rainmaker calculates that ESG super funds oversee $1.8 trillion, accounting for 71% of Australia's market for institutional (APRA-regulated) superannuation.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Rainmaker assesses the elements of being a quality ESG super fund against five dimensions: governance, or how the fund declares its commitments to ESG principles; investment transparency, or portfolio level disclosure and disclosure on engagement with invested companies; publication of ESG reports; disclosure of the investment process and how a fund implements ESG principles; and performance, or whether the fund achieves its investment objectives and satisfies the Sole Purpose Test.

"Funds have clearly stepped up how they are trying to explain their ESG implementation," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

"They are publishing more information, it is clearer and more comprehensive."

Almost 90% of ESG super funds publish a climate position statement, while 82% publish a Modern Slavery Act statement and 73% disclose their investment screening processes.

Two-thirds of ESG super funds have explicitly declared a net zero target year of no later than 2050, while Rainmaker notes that a small number of ESG super funds have even declared that they will aim to be net-zero by 2030.

"Funds are also trying to more thoroughly reflect the Paris Treaty and commitments flowing from COP26 regarding how they describe their net-zero commitments, investment processes and how they may be trying to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals rather than just declare their negative investment screens," Dunnin added.

"More funds are also lodging Modern Slavery Act statements.

"Long story short, just as the concept of ESG has advanced and become more thorough, so has the way many super funds are trying to address all the issues that this involves."

The report also found that the number of ESG super funds using positive screens has increased from 52% in 2021 to 80% in 2022.

"To achieve investment returns, super funds have to actually invest in things," Dunnin said.

"You can't exclude and divest everything. Anyway, doing so just hands over control of the economy to other people who may not care about the future.

"While this may seem a stupid thing to say, more funds are switching the conversation from what they exclude to what they include. This pushes them to talk more about ESG active investing and engagement strategies with the businesses and projects into which they invest."

But this can come with a downside, Dunnin noted.

"It opens up every ESG super fund, and every decision they make, to criticism, often from their biggest supporters who are their members," he said.

"But as super funds are getting bigger and becoming much stronger economic players in Australia, and around the world for that matter, the way super funds do this and implement their policies has to evolve and become more robust."

The 2022 Rainmaker ESG Leader Superannuation Funds are:

Account name FUM ($billion)
Active Super 14.2
AMP Super 64.9
Australian Catholic Super 10.9
Australian Ethical Super 4.0
Australian Retirement Trust 117.2
AustralianSuper 264.2
Aware Super 158.3
BT Super 86.0
CareSuper 19.7
Cbus 92.9
Christian Super 2.1
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation 48.7
Equipsuper 29.1
ESSSuper 31.3
Future Super 7.0
GESB 29.0
HESTA 69.1
Hostplus 88.6
Mercer Super 29.8
Mercy Super 1.4
NGS Super 14.0
Prime Super 6.5
Qantas Super 8.5
Rest 70.2
Spirit Super 25.8
State Super 42.7
Super SA 23.9
TelstraSuper 24.2
TWUSUPER 6.5
UniSuper 108.3
Vision Super 10.4

Read more: AustraliaRainmaker InformationActive SuperAustralianSuperCareSuperEquipsuperFuture SuperHESTAHostplusPrime SuperSpirit SuperTelstraSuperUniSuperAlex DunninAMP SuperAustralian Catholic SuperAustralian Ethical SuperAustralian Retirement TrustAware Super 158.3 BT SuperCbusChristian SuperCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationESG Leader RatingMercer SuperMercy SuperNGS SuperQantas SuperState SuperSuper SATWUSUPERVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus, Hostplus take out customer satisfaction awards
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Selfwealth announces crypto offering
MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service
Colonial reveals Australia's huge untapped workforce
Tomorrow belongs to those who hear it coming: ASI
OECD projects sharp growth deceleration
Active Super, Vision Super mull merger
CareSuper grows leadership team
Active Super kickstarts reward program

Editor's Choice

Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The liquidators in charge of recovering money on behalf of Melissa Caddick's victims are hoping to sell the house in the coming weeks.

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

UniSuper revamps investment team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:56AM
UniSuper investment chief John Pearce has revamped his investment team following the departure of its longtime head of Australian equities, Simon Hudson.

Vanguard appoints head of ESG product

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:02PM
UniSuper governance and sustainability manager Sybil Dixon is departing the fund after 14 years to join Vanguard.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.