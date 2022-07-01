Top super funds for ESG revealed

New analysis by Rainmaker Information has identified 32 superannuation funds as leaders on ESG principles and strong investment performance.

These 32 funds have received Rainmaker's inaugural ESG Leader Rating.

In all, Rainmaker Information has identified 43 super funds that either identify as ESG super funds in that they are a signatory to an ESG protocol, they offer ESG investment options or they follow standard ESG practices, out of a combined pool of almost 120 eligible super funds.

Rainmaker has also identified the top performing ESG super funds, by five-year MySuper returns. Aware Super comes in first with an 11.38% return, with Active Super in second place with 10.10%. This is followed by Hostplus with 10.03%, AustralianSuper on 10.01% and TelstraSuper's MySuper option in fifth place on 9.91%.

Other super funds to make the list include Australian Ethical, BT Super, CareSuper, Equipsuper, Future Super, HESTA, Prime Super, Spirit Super and UniSuper.

This is the second year that Rainmaker has assessed the super fund sector for its ESG qualities via the 2022 Rainmaker ESG Superannuation Taxonomy Study. Rainmaker calculates that ESG super funds oversee $1.8 trillion, accounting for 71% of Australia's market for institutional (APRA-regulated) superannuation.

Rainmaker assesses the elements of being a quality ESG super fund against five dimensions: governance, or how the fund declares its commitments to ESG principles; investment transparency, or portfolio level disclosure and disclosure on engagement with invested companies; publication of ESG reports; disclosure of the investment process and how a fund implements ESG principles; and performance, or whether the fund achieves its investment objectives and satisfies the Sole Purpose Test.

"Funds have clearly stepped up how they are trying to explain their ESG implementation," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

"They are publishing more information, it is clearer and more comprehensive."

Almost 90% of ESG super funds publish a climate position statement, while 82% publish a Modern Slavery Act statement and 73% disclose their investment screening processes.

Two-thirds of ESG super funds have explicitly declared a net zero target year of no later than 2050, while Rainmaker notes that a small number of ESG super funds have even declared that they will aim to be net-zero by 2030.

"Funds are also trying to more thoroughly reflect the Paris Treaty and commitments flowing from COP26 regarding how they describe their net-zero commitments, investment processes and how they may be trying to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals rather than just declare their negative investment screens," Dunnin added.

"More funds are also lodging Modern Slavery Act statements.

"Long story short, just as the concept of ESG has advanced and become more thorough, so has the way many super funds are trying to address all the issues that this involves."

The report also found that the number of ESG super funds using positive screens has increased from 52% in 2021 to 80% in 2022.

"To achieve investment returns, super funds have to actually invest in things," Dunnin said.

"You can't exclude and divest everything. Anyway, doing so just hands over control of the economy to other people who may not care about the future.

"While this may seem a stupid thing to say, more funds are switching the conversation from what they exclude to what they include. This pushes them to talk more about ESG active investing and engagement strategies with the businesses and projects into which they invest."

But this can come with a downside, Dunnin noted.

"It opens up every ESG super fund, and every decision they make, to criticism, often from their biggest supporters who are their members," he said.

"But as super funds are getting bigger and becoming much stronger economic players in Australia, and around the world for that matter, the way super funds do this and implement their policies has to evolve and become more robust."

The 2022 Rainmaker ESG Leader Superannuation Funds are: