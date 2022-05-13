Top Aussie equities funds revealed

Analysis from Rainmaker Information shows Bennelong, PM Capital, Plato Investment Management and Vanguard had the best performing Australian equities products in the three years to March end.

The latest performance tables for managed funds shows Bennelong's Emerging Companies Fund topped the rankings for small cap equities funds in the three years to March 31, while PM Capital's Australian Companies Fund ranked first for large caps and Plato's Australian Shares Income Fund and Vanguard's Australian Shares High Yield ETF ranked first for income focused funds.

The Bennelong fund returned 35.5% over three years while the next highest achievers both saw a return of 26.5%, that being the SGH Emerging Companies Fund and the Spheria Australian Microcap Fund. Note, over one year, the Spheria fund ranks first with a return of 42.7%.

For large caps, PM Capital's Australian Companies Fund achieved a three-year return of 22.9% to rank first, followed by the Chester High Conviction Fund with 19.6% and Panther Trust Australian Shares Investment with 18.8%. However, over one year the PM Capital and Panther products switch rankings.

Plato and Vanguard secured first place over three years for income focused funds, both returning 11.8%. Meanwhile, the Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield Fund followed closely on 11.7%.

For the 12 months to March end, large cap Aussie equities funds achieved a median return of 14.7% while income equities saw 14.3% and smalls caps saw 11.6%. The highest sector median for the period was achieved by property funds, coming in at 17.6%, and the lowest was emerging market equities with -9.0%.