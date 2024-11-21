Newspaper icon
Top advisers champions in two key areas: Iress

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:13PM

New research by Iress reveals the aspects top advisers typically excel in and highlights processes that are "ripe for industry-wide improvement" to drive efficiencies.

The Advisely Index Report revealed top Australian advice practices serve 40% more clients than their peers in a competitive landscape where demand for advice is growing.

However, although demand has soared to historic highs, the number of people seeking advice has dropped, according to an Investment Trends report.

Regardless, the Iress report found increasing client meeting frequency, as well as platform software consolidation, "strongly correlated with profitability".

Specifically, top performing advice practices ranked 24% more profitable when conducting an extra client meeting per adviser per week.

Meanwhile, the report found that participants who use a single software platform were quicker at producing every type of advice document measured in the Index survey. Compared to the benchmark, the top performing advice practices were 45% faster at producing basic SOAs, 48% faster at producing complex SOAs, 60% faster at producing strategy papers and 58% faster at producing review documents.

While the index found that the top performing advice practices were also more efficient at implementing advice, the gains were smaller than advice production, implying this is an area where advisers can improve.

According to the index, top advisers are 30% faster at implementing basic advice and 23% faster at implementing complex advice.

Iress said opportunities to speed up advice execution include honing in on inconsistent use of tools such as digital signatures, which could greatly contribute to expediting parts of the advice implementation process.

The data suggests that a third of advice businesses 'almost always' use digital signing services with clients, but it's still not standard practice, and those practices using digital signing are faster, on average, at implementing basic and complex advice than those who use it less frequently.

Iress chief executive, wealth, APAC Kelli Willmer said the report allows advisers to view the bigger picture and recognise areas to improve.

"The Advisely Index results demonstrate that Australian advice businesses are drawing on technology and automation to streamline their internal processes and produce advice documents quicker," Willmer said.

"While this is good news for the industry, there's still a big opportunity to enhance efficiencies in the implementation of advice strategies, which could have significant impacts on the scalability and profitability of advice businesses."

Business Health principal Rod Bertino echoed Willmer's statement: "The trends in the Advisely Index data clearly show that advisers who can harness technology to drive consistent and efficient processes for advice production and implementation are more equipped to service a growing client landscape and likely to be more profitable than their peers."

"Advisers are operating in an increasingly competitive market, making efficiency an imperative for any advice business looking to expand its client base and stay competitive in 2025 and beyond."

Read more: IressAdvisely Index ReportBusiness HealthInvestment TrendsKelli WillmerRod Bertino
