Financial Planning
Tomorrow's clients are going to be different: BlackRock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 NOV 2022   12:49PM

Addressing the crowd at BlackRock's flagship iShares ETF event in Sydney yesterday, BlackRock director, US wealth advisory equity pillar Katie Fischer shared learnings from her adviser clients across the globe on how to add value in ways that drive client satisfaction and business growth for the future.

"We see a trend in the industry and it's really an unprecedented industry right now, with more challenges than we've ever seen," Fischer said.

"If you think about the volatility over the past few years, changing technology, balancing scaling your practice while also offering personalisation, differentiating yourself with clients and then freeing up all the time you need to do this. We're seeing these come together in this kind of perfect storm of opportunities that the best advisors are recognising and really taking advantage of to stay competitive."

In Australia, Fischer said that two key trends are driving the evolving needs of clients and are particularly impactful for advisers.

"Firstly, high-net-worth assets in Australia have doubled in less than a decade, and secondly, we're seeing this massive generational shift in wealth," she said.

"In fact, three and a half trillion dollars, more than the GDP of Australia and New Zealand combined, are set to move from the Baby Boomers to the next generation in the coming years."

Therefore, Fischer said, these trends are really driving some of the shifts in adviser behaviour, with advisers focusing on wealthier individuals.

"Advisers need to think about who the client of tomorrow will be. So, where's that wealth going to be in five, 10, 15 years?" she said.

Fischer added that one of the biggest challenges many advisers face is differentiation.

"A recent study conducted in the US showed that the average adviser offers an average of seven services for their clients, and that trend is similar in Australia," Fischer explained.

"That need for differentiation for more service offerings has never been greater, but you have to do it thoughtfully. More is not always better."

Therefore, Fischer said it will be key for advisers to think about what their top clients value most, as well as what their clients in the next generation will value most.

"Investors expect personalisation in every facet of their life and financial solutions are no different," Fischer said.

"Clients increasingly expect their adviser to be able to understand their unique needs and convictions and be able to offer financial solutions that align with that."

Advisers see this trend holding true as well with over 50% of clients needing more personalisation in the next five years with millennials needing the most, she added.

"Remember, tomorrow's clients are going to be different from today's clients. They're going to be more diverse and have different needs, therefore, being able to cater how you service them is key," she said.

"Unsurprisingly, most of the wealth today in Australia sits with the Baby Boomers, and that's why it's so important to keep these retiring investors happy and invested in with you."

But in the coming years, Fischer said, it will be important to focus on their wealth transfer to millennials and Generation Z.

"Keeping your eye and keeping your pulse on these emerging investors will be critical if you want to grow your business or retain the assets from your retiring investors," Fischer said.

BlackRock
Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

