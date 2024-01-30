Newspaper icon
Tokenisation is the future: Northern Trust

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024   12:22PM

While there is a range of digital innovation opportunities suited for different types of funds, Northern Trust says tokenisation is a key innovation the funds management industry must embrace.

In a recent whitepaper, titled The future of funds, Northern Trust digital assets and financial markets specialist Asia Pacific Dan Sleep said tokenisation is an effective solution for those fund managers looking to gain benefits of blockchain technology without the complexity.

For example, Sleep said master-feeder funds can benefit from streamlined and automated processes, which improves transparency and communication between the master fund and its feeders.

Meanwhile, alternative funds can benefit from the fractional ownership enabled by tokenisation, with fractionalisation of the investment as a result.

"Each region globally has its jurisdictional regulatory nuances and geographical challenges, but all share a common view on innovation and common goal in exploration of leveraging digital capabilities in the future of funds architecture and financial product landscape," Sleep said.

"From core digitalisation across the tech stack, to the emergence of early digital token fund unit representation, the signs are clear that a watershed moment in progress is a matter of when and not if, as bigger institutional firm focus centres on the next wave of adoption and product."

According to Sleep, the tokenisation of assets and cash has a lot of potential to transform the fund's value chain. It can help mobilise assets, create new markets, and increase liquidity.

However, the availability of digital cash will also play a significant role in how far tokenisation can go in transforming the fund's lifecycle.

"While many jurisdictions have started to launch pilots or experiences with central bank digital currencies (CBDC), their use has not reached the level of mainstream adoption," sleep said.

"Besides CBDCs, other firms of digital money such as Commercial Bank Digital Money, tokenised deposits or tokenised money market funds can be considered."

Sleep said that preferences continue to evolve as fast, if not faster, than previous technological advances.

"This further reinforces the need to embrace the innovation and stake of perpetual change that we are now immersed in, with a toolkit that is deeper and wider to bring generational change to the broader funds landscape," he said.

He added that this is not a space that will see success in isolation; "Collaboration will remain key."

