Tim Wilson grills NAB on super ownership

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has grilled National Australia Bank chief executive Ross McEwan on whether super funds have undue influence over Australian banks, as funds own larger portions of the ASX.

Wilson asked NAB whether super funds, as shareholders, were seeking to influence bank outcomes. He expressed concern about the concentration of capital and ownership in Australia, probing into whether super funds have too much influence over ASX-listed banks.

"The question, ultimately, is capital being used as a point of leverage and power?" Wilson said.

However, McEwan largely rebuked Wilson's line of questioning, saying he does not have concerns about the amount of influence super funds have. Though he acknowledged that as the super guarantee rises to 12%, funds will own a greater portion of the ASX.

"They will be taking up a larger portion of the ownership of a bank such as ourselves, I don't have concerns though... they haven't interfered with the running of the bank," McEwan said.

Wilson asked whether there were conversations between super fund trustees and banks like NAB, McEwan pointed out most conversations would happen with asset managers which funds allocate investment mandates to, or occasionally with super fund chief investment officers.

"To date, I have had no one try to influence me on issues like climate," McEwan said.

He clarified that the two largest shareholders in NAB are Vanguard and BlackRock which hold a little over 6% of NAB shares each.

Australian institutional investors make up approximately 32.8% of the NAB share register, with the bulk of shares owned by retail investors.

Over the last eight years, McEwan said, there has only been a slight change to the ownership mix of NAB shares.

MP Andrew Leigh asked about conversations with Vanguard and BlackRock and the bank, but McEwan said the conversations with these large shareholders was not substantially different than conversations with any smaller asset manager.

"I know our chairman does have specific times of the year when he discusses broader topics around renumeration and other governance matters and other things that are happening at the time," McEwan said.

"With recent announcements that we are looking to make statements on oil and gas policy later this year, we are getting feedback from a wide range of stakeholders."

Commenting on Wilson's line of questioning in regards to super fund ownership, Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said: "This sort of silliness is exactly why most people tuned out from this guy ages ago. Fancy trying to make it harder for local super funds to invest Australian workers' retirement savings in Australian companies, investments which help local businesses grow and create good local jobs while generating strong returns to members."