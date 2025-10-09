Tim Unger to depart ART

Australian Retirement Trust is losing one of the country's most prominent sustainability specialists, with veteran ESG expert Tim Unger set to depart at the end of the month.

Unger, senior portfolio manager of sustainable investments, is tasked with research and reporting within ART's sustainability investment team, with a focus on helping to implement the fund's net zero portfolio commitments.

Unger is widely regarded as one of Australia's leading voices in sustainable investing, bringing almost three decades of expertise to the role.

He has been with the country's second-largest superannuation fund for two years, joining from WTW, where he served as sustainable investments lead for Australia for 22 years.

The high-profile specialist joined WTW in 2001 and was appointed Australia's head of sustainable investments in 2021. He reports to Nicole Bradford at ART.

During his time at WTW, Unger was an integral part of the Australian leadership team and an advocate for incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks. He worked in several roles, including manager research, portfolio construction, client consulting, and sustainable investment.

Unger was also previously a member of Willis Towers Watson's investment think-tank, the Thinking Ahead Group, which advocates incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.