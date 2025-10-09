Tim Unger to depart ART

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:22PM

Australian Retirement Trust is losing one of the country's most prominent sustainability specialists, with veteran ESG expert Tim Unger set to depart at the end of the month.

Unger, senior portfolio manager of sustainable investments, is tasked with research and reporting within ART's sustainability investment team, with a focus on helping to implement the fund's net zero portfolio commitments.

Unger is widely regarded as one of Australia's leading voices in sustainable investing, bringing almost three decades of expertise to the role.

He has been with the country's second-largest superannuation fund for two years, joining from WTW, where he served as sustainable investments lead for Australia for 22 years.

The high-profile specialist joined WTW in 2001 and was appointed Australia's head of sustainable investments in 2021. He reports to Nicole Bradford at ART.

During his time at WTW, Unger was an integral part of the Australian leadership team and an advocate for incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks. He worked in several roles, including manager research, portfolio construction, client consulting, and sustainable investment.

Unger was also previously a member of Willis Towers Watson's investment think-tank, the Thinking Ahead Group, which advocates incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

