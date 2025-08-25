Newspaper icon
Three portfolio managers exit Stewart Investors

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:37PM

The exit of three key portfolio managers at Stewart Investors has thrown ratings of several funds they managed into disarray.

Sydney-based senior portfolio managers David Gait and Sashi Reddy, and Singapore-based senior portfolio manager Sujaya Desai all left the fund manager on August 19.

Subsequently, senior portfolio manager Jack Nelson has taken over lead responsibilities for the Global Emerging Markets All Cap and Indian Subcontinent All Cap strategies.

Doug Ledingham is now the lead manager of the Asia Pacific Leaders and Asia Pacific All Cap strategies, while Nick Edgerton is the new lead for the Worldwide Leaders strategy.

Gait managed the Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Leaders Fund since 2022. Reddy was with the firm for more than 18 years, while Desai was closing in on nine years.

Morningstar has been forced to review the rating of the Global Emerging Markets Leaders Fund upon the trio's exit. The fund had a rating of one star at the end of July.

"[The] loss of firm veterans and respected investors in Gait and Reddy raises concerns about the compact 10-member team's leadership and bench strength," the analyst note stated.

"These changes have put the Above Average People and High Process ratings on both strategies at risk. We are placing both strategies under review..."

The fund was renamed Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Leaders after having "Sustainability" removed from its name in September 2024, partly driven by regulatory reasons.

Nelson led the strategy in 2017 before Desai took over lead manager responsibilities in May 2023, while he stayed on as comanager. Morningstar placed a five out of five grading of the fund's ESG risk rating.

Parent firm First Sentier Investors (FSI) declined to comment on the reason behind the exits.

"We can confirm the resignations of David Gait, Sashi Reddy and Sujaya Desai. We thank them for their contributions to Stewart Investors. A comprehensive transition plan is in place to address the changes and ensure portfolio management continuity," FSI said in a statement.

As of December 2024, FSI managed $218 billion in assets.

International outlets also report that research house Square Mile has removed ratings on several funds that were managed by the trio.

