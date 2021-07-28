NEWS
Executive Appointments

Three join embattled AMP Capital fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   11:48AM

AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF), which has been fighting takeover bids and losing staff members, has made three key appointments.

Odette Linnett has been appointed investment director, Carolyn van Leuven as senior advisor and Mathew Pirotta as associate.

Linnett joins the fund after a 15-year long career with Deloitte, where she was investments and operations director for the last two years.

She started her career as a graduate at the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance.

Van Leuven, who is based in New Zealand, was previously the deputy chief executive for the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Corrections in New Zealand and has experience as a board director.

In her role with CommIF she will join the boards of Auckland South Corrections Facility and New Zealand Hospital Car Parks, owned by the fund.

Pirotta, meanwhile, has been promoted from within. He has been with AMP Capital for six years.

Pirotta has already commenced with the team, van Leuven will start this month and Linnett will start in her role by the end of August.

"These three new additions to CommIF will further enhance the strong and experienced AMP Capital team managing the fund. I'm delighted to welcome Odette and Carolyn to CommIF and congratulate Mathew on his promotion and move into CommIF," AMP Capital infrastructure equity co-head for Australia and New Zealand Michael Bessell said.

"We now have 18 professionals dedicated to CommIF, supported by a number of other team members across the business, and the fund continues to perform strongly for our investors. The new appointments demonstrate that AMP Capital continues to attract highly-experienced and talented people."

CommIF has lost several team members this year, most notably seven left to join Plenary under the leadership of former AMP Capital global co-head of social care Julie-Anne Mizzi, who had spent 17 years at AMP Capital.

Last week, the independent board committee for the fund decided to reject takeover bids from Plenary, Palisade and H.R.L. Morrison and Co.

The committee wrote to investors to inform them that none of the offers were sufficient and said that AMP Capital's management of the fund continues to be in the best interests of investors.

