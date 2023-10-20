Three actively managed funds shutter

Three actively managed Australian share funds from BlackRock, Yarra Capital Management, and Platypus Asset Management have shuttered in recent weeks.

The Platypus Systematic Growth Fund, which invests in up to 110 local equities, is shuttering after 14 years. It returned 11.6% in the year to June 2023 and aimed to beat the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index. Total returns since inception stood at 7.9% as at September.

The fund's responsible entity Australian Unity said it has suspended new investor applications and additional contributions including reinvestments or regular savings plans from existing investors, as well as all redemptions.

BlackRock's Wholesale Australian Share Fund began the wind-up process on October 12.

It also strived to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index via a long-short investment strategy and aimed to achieve capital growth and tax-effective income from franking credits.

"We regularly review our product range to ensure alignment with the evolving needs of our clients. With limited investor demand for this Fund, and in line with our commitment to deliver the best outcomes for clients, BlackRock believes that it is in the best interests of unitholders to terminate the fund," the fund manager said.

The fund underperformed the benchmark over three and five years. In the last year, it returned 8% while the index made 9%.

Meantime, the Yarra Australian Real Assets Securities Fund shuttered on September 25.

The fund aimed to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Custom Infrastructure, Utilities and A-REITs Index over rolling three-year periods. It returned 4.3% in the last year while its benchmark achieved 5.4%.

After careful consideration and following a formal review, responsible entity Yarra Funds Management said it made the decision to terminate the fund.

"This decision reflects the fund reducing in size over a number of years whereby the ongoing operational cost would need to be offset by increasing fees and costs borne by unitholders. Having considered all available options, the outcome of the review concluded that termination of the fund was in the best interests of its unitholders," Yarra said.