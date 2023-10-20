Three actively managed funds shutter

Three actively managed funds shutterBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 20 OCT 2023 12:51PM
Read more: BlackRock, ASX, Platypus Asset Management, Yarra Capital Management, Australian Unity, Platypus Systematic Growth Fund, Yarra Australian Real Assets Securities Fund, Yarra Funds Management
Three actively managed Australian share funds from BlackRock, Yarra Capital Management, and Platypus Asset Management have shuttered in recent weeks.
The Platypus Systematic Growth Fund, which invests in up to 110 local equities, is shuttering after 14 years. It returned 11.6% in the year to June 2023 and aimed to beat the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index. Total returns since inception stood at 7.9% as at September.
The fund's responsible entity Australian Unity said it has suspended new investor applications and additional contributions including reinvestments or regular savings plans from existing investors, as well as all redemptions.
BlackRock's Wholesale Australian Share Fund began the wind-up process on October 12.
It also strived to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index via a long-short investment strategy and aimed to achieve capital growth and tax-effective income from franking credits.
"We regularly review our product range to ensure alignment with the evolving needs of our clients. With limited investor demand for this Fund, and in line with our commitment to deliver the best outcomes for clients, BlackRock believes that it is in the best interests of unitholders to terminate the fund," the fund manager said.
The fund underperformed the benchmark over three and five years. In the last year, it returned 8% while the index made 9%.
Meantime, the Yarra Australian Real Assets Securities Fund shuttered on September 25.
The fund aimed to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Custom Infrastructure, Utilities and A-REITs Index over rolling three-year periods. It returned 4.3% in the last year while its benchmark achieved 5.4%.
After careful consideration and following a formal review, responsible entity Yarra Funds Management said it made the decision to terminate the fund.
"This decision reflects the fund reducing in size over a number of years whereby the ongoing operational cost would need to be offset by increasing fees and costs borne by unitholders. Having considered all available options, the outcome of the review concluded that termination of the fund was in the best interests of its unitholders," Yarra said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Cbus appoints new head of infrastructure
GCI establishes real estate arm
Bennelong inks distribution deal with Leadenhall Capital Partners
Former AMP Capital executive takes over at Selfwealth
|Sponsored by
Setting a Sustainable Path, featuring Jane Ambachtsheer
Setting sustainability strategies that are embedded into businesses and investment strategies to create value and mitigate key ESG risks.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Helen de Mestre
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT