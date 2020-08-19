NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
thedocyard details merger, proposes raise
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   11:40AM

Digital dealtech company thedocyard has entered into a heads of agreement to acquire 100% of tech company Ansarada and has announced a $45 million capital raise to help fund the transaction.

Upon completion, the merger will form a leading global software as a service (SaaS) company in deal technology and information governance technology with a combined market capitalisation of $125 million.

Ansarada is an unlisted provider of a cloud-based SaaS platform for secure end-to-end document and process management, supporting transactions and other critical business and governance outcomes for corporates.

thedocyard's  deal technology provides a secure, central and easy-to-use platform for deal management and execution.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The two companies believe the combination of products and features will be in demand by company boards, management and investors.

The combined entity will have access to a wider customer base of over 2600 customers and 400,000 active users and data across 22,000 critical business events in over 100 countries. It will also lead to leveraging the customer base and brand value to thedocyard's products.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Furthermore, it will create a robust scalable platform and open for future growth domestically and internationally with 50% of Ansarada's revenues offshore.

The merger comes as thedocyard successfully completed its initial public offering in February this year and went on to acquire the Athena Board portal.

thedocyard chief executive Stuart Clout said the company is focused on building out its stable of technologies that make corporate transactions and board meetings more secure and efficient.

"With this transaction, our reach will be greater, our opportunity to solve more of our customers' problems enhanced, and our vision to be the trusted technology partner to corporates, advisors and funds is accelerated," he said.

Existing shareholders will be given the opportunity to participate in the $45 million capital raise which will go towards redeeming existing convertible notes of the Ansarada noteholders who do not elect to convert to shares and to pay for transaction costs.

In addition, $20 million of growth and working capital will be retained by the combined entity.

The issue price of shares under the capital raise is expected to be between 15 cents to 17 cents per share, compared to the last close price of 19 cents.

thedocyard expects to undertake a share consolidation on a 10 for 1 basis leading to current shareholders to having an 18% stake in the combined entity while existing Ansarada stakeholders will have a 47% stake.

Ansarada chief executive Sam Riley said: "We both lead with innovation and curiosity to serve our customers to achieve better outcomes. The combined technology and expertise of Ansarada and thedocyard will create an unrivalled SaaS platform for information governance and end-to-end management of corporate transactions."

Read more: thedocyardAnsaradaSam RileyStuart Clout
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Unsatisfied HESTA members head for exit
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3bhg58QV