thedocyard details merger, proposes raise

Digital dealtech company thedocyard has entered into a heads of agreement to acquire 100% of tech company Ansarada and has announced a $45 million capital raise to help fund the transaction.

Upon completion, the merger will form a leading global software as a service (SaaS) company in deal technology and information governance technology with a combined market capitalisation of $125 million.

Ansarada is an unlisted provider of a cloud-based SaaS platform for secure end-to-end document and process management, supporting transactions and other critical business and governance outcomes for corporates.

thedocyard's deal technology provides a secure, central and easy-to-use platform for deal management and execution.

The two companies believe the combination of products and features will be in demand by company boards, management and investors.

The combined entity will have access to a wider customer base of over 2600 customers and 400,000 active users and data across 22,000 critical business events in over 100 countries. It will also lead to leveraging the customer base and brand value to thedocyard's products.

Furthermore, it will create a robust scalable platform and open for future growth domestically and internationally with 50% of Ansarada's revenues offshore.

The merger comes as thedocyard successfully completed its initial public offering in February this year and went on to acquire the Athena Board portal.

thedocyard chief executive Stuart Clout said the company is focused on building out its stable of technologies that make corporate transactions and board meetings more secure and efficient.

"With this transaction, our reach will be greater, our opportunity to solve more of our customers' problems enhanced, and our vision to be the trusted technology partner to corporates, advisors and funds is accelerated," he said.

Existing shareholders will be given the opportunity to participate in the $45 million capital raise which will go towards redeeming existing convertible notes of the Ansarada noteholders who do not elect to convert to shares and to pay for transaction costs.

In addition, $20 million of growth and working capital will be retained by the combined entity.

The issue price of shares under the capital raise is expected to be between 15 cents to 17 cents per share, compared to the last close price of 19 cents.

thedocyard expects to undertake a share consolidation on a 10 for 1 basis leading to current shareholders to having an 18% stake in the combined entity while existing Ansarada stakeholders will have a 47% stake.

Ansarada chief executive Sam Riley said: "We both lead with innovation and curiosity to serve our customers to achieve better outcomes. The combined technology and expertise of Ansarada and thedocyard will create an unrivalled SaaS platform for information governance and end-to-end management of corporate transactions."