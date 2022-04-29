The transforming role of the trustee

At the ASFA Conference, HESTA chair Nicola Roxon shared her strong conviction about the role representative trustees have at industry funds.

"I think you get incredible insight from these people who are very close to our 400,000 members," she said.

"They're nurses, in aged care, disability care, childcare and we've got people on the board who work with those people all the time.

"I think we underestimate the insight and value that gives because we've been very focused on the necessary skills."

Nonetheless, she added: "I think we need to be very determined about the standards and training we hold ourselves accountable to."

The days are gone of the favourite secretary or chief executive on the board turning up when they feel like, she said.

Aware Super chair Neil Cochrane concurred that the environment for a director and board of trustees had changed so much during his 33 years in superannuation.

To illustrate his point Cochrane highlighted that the four biggest funds manage approximately $755 billion, a figure that's 10% bigger than the market capitalisation of the big banks and BHP combined.

Cochrane said: "I think that it says a little about the complexity of our lives that it has become very demanding role, the trustee. Demands on management and trustees have grown exponentially."

The pressures derived from funds internalising functions have only exacerbated these managerial demands.

However, Cochrane was confident trustees in his organisation understood their responsibility to members. He also added that it's important for trustees to understand their limitations and comprehend the reputational risk at stake.

But what of the chair's incumbent responsibility to manage and nurture fellow directors?

Vanguard Super chair Peggy O'Neal said: "I find it to be the chair in the background. A lot of the work as a chair happens before you get to the meeting."

"A lot of that is having directors feel free to contact you individually because sometimes they might not be comfortable talking in front of the group.

"I think its accessibility and being open that makes for a much better board meeting because people have a way to think through what they want to bring up to talk to you about."