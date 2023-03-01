The traditional CFO is no more: Study

About 89% of Australian finance leaders believe the industry needs a new breed of chief financial officers.

The study, conducted by Sage from January 7 to January 28 of last year, surveyed 1900 finance leaders at organisations with over 1000 employees and an annual revenue of at least $50 million across the US, UK, Australia and South Africa, and at least $5 million in Canada.

It discovered that over the last 12 months, Australian chief financial officers have seen increased responsibilities in identifying strategy and future planning (80%), digital transformation (80%) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives (78%).

Almost all chief financial officers (97%) globally agreed that they are embedded into nearly every facet of business operations.

More than half (52%) said that they are consulted by chief executives on at least a weekly basis, and unsurprisingly, many chief financial officers (85%) aspire to take on a chief executive role in the future.

The study found that technology continues to shape the responsibilities and success of chief executive officers - in fact, 93% of respondents said that they must have the skills necessary to push their organisation forward in its digital transformation.

Among the top three priorities for Australian chief financial officers are integrating emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning (15%), the upgrade of software and technology solutions to drive digitalisation (14%) and hiring new talent (14%).

Respondents also identified the ability to respond and integrate new and emerging technologies as the single greatest issue holding their organisation back.

These technologies are perceived to be key in creating or maintaining a competitive advantage (44%), financial forecasting (42%), and business-wide trend forecasting (41%).

When it comes to recruitment, finance teams are now prioritising technology skills over financial experience.

Nearly 40% of chief financial officers are looking for professionals with financial expertise but plan to train them on using big data or AI, and 34% seek those with coding experience.

Sage said that three key chief financial officer personas have emerged from the study: chief facilitative officers, chief fairness officers, and chief future officers.

Firstly, chief facilitative officers are expected to champion digital transformation, and believe that technological, global, and internal issues are holding their organisations back, Sage said.

Meanwhile, chief fairness officers understand that a business is defined by its people, not its profits, and the chief future officer is focused on business continuity, propelled by the awareness that today's fast pace of business means companies cannot simply react.

Commenting on the study, Sage chief financial officer Jonathan Howell said that financial leadership is the most diverse it has ever been.

"As they evolve, CFOs must blend attributes that allow them to engage in cross-functional decision-making, operate with purpose and future-proof their organisations," he said.

To meet the demands of today's business landscape, Howell said that chief financial officers have embraced new non-traditional skills and responsibilities.

"A new rationale for the role has emerged- one that enables the chief financial officer to embrace new opportunities and be flexible in responding to challenges," he said.

"A redefined chief financial officer is poised to disrupt and prepared for disruption."