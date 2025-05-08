Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

The top-performing (and worst) asset classes of the past year

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 MAY 2025   12:40PM

Mercer's annual periodic table, which charts 17 major asset classes investment returns on an annual basis over the last decade, reveals that there's few reliable themes, except that greater risk tends to be rewarded by greater return.

Equity markets, nevertheless, took pole position last year. International equities unhedged - represented by the MSCI World ex-Australia index - topped the table with a 31.11% return.

Mercer global head of capital markets Harry Liem said equity markets delivered impressive performance last year, particularly through large-cap and growth-oriented companies.

Liem highlighted that the S&P 500 index delivered a "stellar" 25% return, buoyed by a resilient economy, corporate earnings growth and a favourable interest rate environment.

The dominance of the Magnificent Seven, which benefited from increased investment in AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation, was also significant, he noted.

Japanese equities also "performed robustly," aided by corporate governance improvements and the shift from a deflationary to an inflationary period, he said.

Most other regions produced double-digit returns, including emerging market equities, which were bolstered by strong showing of India and Southeast Asia.

Emerging markets, however, which returned 18% year over year, lagged developed markets, "as investors fretted over the potential impact of tariffs on exports."

European equity markets, in contrast, were "somewhat more subdued" as they experienced challenges related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, concerns regarding energy supply, and residual inflationary pressures.

Australian investors enjoyed higher returns from overseas assets last year, as the Aussie dollar weakened against the US dollar.

Australian equities, unaffected by currency fluctuations, pocketed an 11% return, catapulted forward by strong performance in the banking sector.

More defensive asset classes, meanwhile, had a "steady pace," last year, Liem said.

Fixed interest markets mounted a strong recovery heading into 2024, and to some extent this continued amid stabilising interest rates and an easing of monetary policies, he said.

Australian bonds benefited from this trend, recording a 3% return for the year, outperforming global bonds.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia "reluctant to reduce rates," cash returned 4.5%.

The property sector faced challenges last year, particularly in the office space segment.

The shift towards remote and hybrid work models continued to reshape demand; however, industrial and logistics sectors thrived, driven by an ongoing e-commerce boom, Liem said.

Global listed property returned a "modest" 4% for the year, while Australian direct property, which suffered due to lagged valuations, returned -6% - last year's poorest performing asset class.

Other defensive assets like global listed infrastructure and hedge funds yielded returns of 13% and 9%, respectively.

Read more: MercerHarry LiemMagnificent SevenMSCI World ex-AustraliaReserve Bank of AustraliaS&P 500
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year
Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey
Fed holds rates, but RBA still poised for a cut
Global X China Tech ETF in the works
ASX admits CHESS tech staff 'stretched'
Inflation figures point to May rate cut
New government must prioritise payday super: SMC
RBA opens door to May rate cut
Bullock hushes rate cut expectations
NAB forecasts 50bp rate cut in May

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical calls out QBE

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Ethical has called on QBE to justify why it's allowing the continued unrestricted underwriting of new oil and gas projects.

Betashares launches fixed income ETFs

KARREN VERGARA
Betashares has launched three fixed income ETFs, designed to replicate the characteristics of traditional bonds.

The top-performing (and worst) asset classes of the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer's annual periodic table, which charts 17 major asset classes investment returns on an annual basis over the last decade, reveals that there's few reliable themes, except that greater risk tends to be rewarded by greater return.

Fed holds rates, but RBA still poised for a cut

ELIZA BAVIN
The US Federal Reserve has taken a "patient" stance on interest rates as it waits to see the full effect of Trump's tariffs.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media