Superannuation

The ongoing evolution of super: Scheerlinck

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   12:13PM

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference has returned as a live event for the first time since 2019, with Eva Scheerlinck reflecting on how far the industry has come as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Superannuation Guarantee.

Welcoming the more than 350 conference delegates, Scheerlinck said it's important to remember the "prime role played by unions in fighting for a retirement savings system that covered all workers, rather than just the corporate executives and senior public servants, mostly men, that super had been restricted to."

"We can be proud of the fact that we have the fifth largest pool of retirement savings in the world while having the 14th largest economy," she said.

"Through it all [the last three decades], profit to member funds have seen strong performance and long-term returns have proved profitable."

She added that some of the biggest themes being explored by the industry today would have been unheard of in 1992 when the SG was introduced.

For example, in returning to the Gold Coast's Sheraton Mirage for the first time since 2017, the conference this year is heavy on ESG.

The bulk of the conference program is focused on sustainability in one way or another, including discussions on climate change risk, measuring sustainability goals, carbon transition programs and good governance.

Such topics are key to the super industry's future, which Scheerlinck hinted may be a little brighter and certain, at least from a regulatory perspective, under the Albanese government.

The Labor government has made clear its intentions to work with the super sector to boost economic growth, and AIST is on board with this plan, she said.

Specifically, the government has said it hopes to establish a framework for facilitating partnerships between super funds for projects of national importance, including affordable housing projects and regional infrastructure.

"We are looking forward to helping share this vision for considered nation building and a new model for public private partnerships," Scheerlinck said.

She added that funds have already shown their strength in driving positive change, citing the recent collapse of AGL's demerger plans on the back of engagement by investors, including HESTA.

"... our super funds have played a leading role, sometimes quietly behind the scenes and sometimes not, agitating for change at some of Australia's biggest companies," she said.

"We can no longer choose between making profits and making sustainable decisions."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2022. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva ScheerlinckSuperannuation GuaranteeESG
