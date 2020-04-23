The next big short

Late last year, before extreme weather events battered the world, before COVID-19, The Big Short's Michael Burry said he had found the next bubble: passive investments. Now, with asset prices trembling in the face of the pandemic, could there still be a darker evil lying beneath?

Passive investments, such as indexed strategies or exchange-traded products, had been inflating asset prices, Burry argued, just as collateralised debt obligations (CDOs) and credit default swaps did to subprime mortgages prior to the GFC.

"Like most bubbles, the longer it goes on, the worse the crash will be," Burry told Bloomberg.

"This is very much like the bubble in synthetic asset-backed CDOs before the Great Financial Crisis in that price-setting in that market was not done by fundamental security-level analysis, but by massive capital flows based on Nobel-approved models of risk that proved to be untrue."

The growing trillions of dollars in assets passively invested around the world, Burry said, would lead to their downfall.

"The theatre keeps getting more crowded, but the exit door is the same as it always was," he said.

"All this gets worse as you get into even less liquid equity and bond markets globally."

Yet passive investments have their benefits; they are low cost, tax efficient, diversified, and relatively simple.

For the investor who isn't a master stock picker, which arguably, very few of us are, passive investments are the perfect strategy to capture the return of markets... over the long term.

Vanguard Investment Management Group Asia Pacific head of investments, Dan Reyes, told Financial Standard it's passive strategies' lower price points that has seen their popularity soar.

"Investors are waking up to the notion that costs really matter," he said.

"And the costs for investing, unlike most things that people buy, are the one part of life where you get what you don't pay for.

"In that environment, when people are thinking about returns that can be muted over the long term, costs become more important, and that has been a massive driving force which has helped passive investing gain traction with investors around the world."

But Collins St Value Fund founder, managing director and portfolio manager Michael Goldberg says a continued growth in passive investments could cause serious destruction.

"If there is no price discovery all you're getting are these large companies becoming larger, and that's very dangerous," he said.

"Eventually I think the market will wake up one way or another to discover that all of these stocks are going higher and higher, and not because of any fundamental value in the business."

Companies that enter an index like the S&P/ASX 200 historically become more expensive on a multiples basis than when they're not in the index, Goldberg said, thus leading to massive mispricing.

This mispricing had also increased volatility, he argued.

"I suspect you'll find that there's also been a massive increase in volatility because these investors aren't really taking the effort to understand the underlying businesses they are investing in; they're just following the herd," Goldberg said.

Fidelity International Asia Pacific chief investment officer Paras Anand also told Financial Standard that passive strategies had pushed asset prices aggressively ahead of fundamentals.

"Over the last decade we've seen huge flows into passive investment strategies and during a period of steadily upward trending markets that has been a smart decision," he said

"However, as a result of there being more passive money in the markets, we have seen much bigger dislocations between the price of securities and their fundamental value.

"As we continue to experience ongoing volatility in the next phase in markets, the tracking error for passive strategies may increase."

But State Street Global Advisors head of investments Jon Shead said there were no structural issues in the market.

"I believe the high levels of volatility seen over recent months have more to do with the nature of the current crisis than ongoing structural changes in markets," he said.

"The health-related nature of the COVID-19 shock is new to almost all investors. Combine this with aggressive policy responses that are both restrictive (lockdowns) and supportive (monetary and fiscal stimulus), and it is not surprising to me that we have seen a dramatic increase in market volatility as investors react to each new piece of information."

Although passive strategies had performed well over the last few years, in volatile periods they suffer, Bennelong Funds Management research relationships director Stuart Fechner said.

"A passive index investment strategy has no levers to pull, no flexibility at all to move or position itself in one sector (or stock) more so (or less so) than another - it simply has to do and cop whatever the market is doing," he said.

"Typically a market environment with increased cross sectional volatility and a greater dispersion in returns, can provide an increased opportunity for quality actively managed investment strategies to add value and outperform."

Active strategies bet on stocks and sectors that will likely outperform, just as much as they avoid those that will disappoint, he said.

"When severely negative equity markets raise their ugly head, a clarity of focus towards the preservation of capital and avoiding the losers is as paramount as is identifying the winners," Fechner said.

"This is a scenario not afforded to passive index strategies."

Anand agreed, arguing active strategies would come out on top of the COVID-19 crisis.

"The return opportunity to active selection is higher today than it has been at any time in recent history," he argued

"With real pressure happening at the corporate level in this environment, our ability to make distinctions between different underlying companies and securities is going to be a source of real return for our end-clients.

"I strongly believe that there is an opportunity for active returns and active strategies to perform better than passive strategies over the coming period."

But active management comes at a cost, and a heightened one at that.

"One part of active strategies that doesn't resonate with investors is the high cost of active management," Reyes said.

"It's because of that cost hurdle that passive investing has been such a tailwind for individual investors."

Vanguard, which has approximately 75% of its assets in passive strategies, said there was no issue with how popular passive investments had become.

"Some of those critiques tend to stem from what I think is a little bit of a misunderstanding of how passive investing works and operates," Reyes said.

"Even though passive investing has become a big part of the vernacular of your average Australian and American investor, it still only accounts for about 15% of the ownership of the overall US investible securities, and so there's still significant room for passive investing to grow."

Indexed investments and those that led to the GFC are worlds apart, he argued.

"The GFC was a harrowing and anxiety-filled time for many people, similar to what we are going through today," Reyes said.

"But I think the difference between some of the securities that led to trouble during the GFC and passive investing, is that it in no way tries to transform the underlying value or the risk associated with the investments themselves."

CDOs and subprime mortgage securities, in comparison, didn't have great characteristics individually, but when combined together, their value and risk characteristics changed, Reyes explained.

"Passive investing doesn't attempt to do that, in any way, shape or form," he said.

But can indexed strategies still work if the index is broken?

"The S&P came out about a month ago and said, 'due to volatility we are not going to rebalance the index', which means even if you are investing in the index, it's dislocated from reality," Goldberg said.

"So if you're following what the S&P tells you is the ASX 200, it's actually not accurate at the moment.

"I think what you'll find is that in low volatility environments where there's a high degree of confidence in the economy, index investing is fine. But in situations like this, where there are going to be distinct winners and losers on the other side of the coronavirus, it boggles my mind that people would be happy to continue investing in indexed strategies."

Passive investments, Goldberg argued, are not as liquid as they seem.

"It's been an easy and cheap investment for a long time; it's a bit like a Ponzi scheme, the more money that comes in, the more it looks like a good idea," he said.

"I think what you will find is that if people want to redeem money from an index fund it might be easier said than done. I know there is a perception out there that they are highly liquid, but if you start seeing no inflows and more outflows it could become a negative cycle."

A negative cycle that he believes, could have quite a nasty effect on unwinding.

