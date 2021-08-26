NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

The next 20 years in Aussie ETFs

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:34PM

State Street's head of the asset manager segment in Asia Pacific Neil Macdonald says active ETFs, thematic products and ESG will dominate the ETF industry in the years to come.

Macdonald joined State Street earlier this year from KPMG, and now works with asset managers in Asia Pacific with a focus on State Street's ETF servicing solutions -- essentially providing the behind-the-scenes services that allow an investor to use an ETF. Its Australian clients include VanEck and Alliance Bernstein

The work is different to ETF product issuers, which State Street does in Australia, most notably for the country's first ETF STW, and SFY that turns 20 on Friday.

As the next big themes for ETFs, Macdonald counts semi-transparent ETFs and thematic ETFs.

"Essentially, ETFs have been passive, but the world of ETFs is moving toward more active, and more thematic [products]. For example, climate would be one of them [and] water could be another one. So, we are seeing the launch of products, where the clients [ETF issuers] reflect investors need for products where they can put their capital that reflect their thinking," he said.

On active ETFs, Macdonald said about 4% of total assets under management in ETFs globally are currently in such funds. However, an increasing proportion of new ETF inflows are going towards active ETFs as opposed to passive, including in Australia.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

In the 20 years since STW and SFY's launch, many new ETF issuers (and with them over 200 products) have entered the market. In some cases, they pushed down the costs for investor. For example, BetaShares' A200 which sparked a flurry of fee cuts in equivalent ASX 200 exposures from the bigger names.

But in many cases, success has been hard to achieve for some issuers, including big names like UBS Asset Management and AMP Capital.

Macdonald said the barriers to entry for new issuers are lower than before, but higher at the same time.

"I hesitate but it's relatively easy to copy investment products," Macdonald said.

"So, I think the barriers to entry are low but the barriers to success are very high."

Read more: State StreetNeil Macdonald
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Douugh rolls out robo-advice
State Street hires for APAC
Custody assets reach new heights
Northern Trust appoints head of APAC
Raw truth on merger process: Panel
State Street appoints APAC head of asset managers
Citi hires transition management expert
State Street tech to back crypto trading platform
Banks should pay advice exit levy: TAA
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim

Editor's Choice

Industry steps up for Lifeline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some financial services heavyweights have thrown their support behind Lifeline, as the pandemic, lockdowns and economic uncertainty sees mental health services stretched.

AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has appointed a new head of equities, naming an executive who was recently promoted at the $225 billion super fund.

No all-male boards in ASX 200

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For the first time ever, there are now no all-male boards within Australia's top 200 companies.

IOOF posts $143.5m loss for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
IOOF reported an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21, as it cleans out legacy arrangements and integrates recent acquisitions.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.