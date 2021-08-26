The next 20 years in Aussie ETFs

State Street's head of the asset manager segment in Asia Pacific Neil Macdonald says active ETFs, thematic products and ESG will dominate the ETF industry in the years to come.

Macdonald joined State Street earlier this year from KPMG, and now works with asset managers in Asia Pacific with a focus on State Street's ETF servicing solutions -- essentially providing the behind-the-scenes services that allow an investor to use an ETF. Its Australian clients include VanEck and Alliance Bernstein

The work is different to ETF product issuers, which State Street does in Australia, most notably for the country's first ETF STW, and SFY that turns 20 on Friday.

As the next big themes for ETFs, Macdonald counts semi-transparent ETFs and thematic ETFs.

"Essentially, ETFs have been passive, but the world of ETFs is moving toward more active, and more thematic [products]. For example, climate would be one of them [and] water could be another one. So, we are seeing the launch of products, where the clients [ETF issuers] reflect investors need for products where they can put their capital that reflect their thinking," he said.

On active ETFs, Macdonald said about 4% of total assets under management in ETFs globally are currently in such funds. However, an increasing proportion of new ETF inflows are going towards active ETFs as opposed to passive, including in Australia.

In the 20 years since STW and SFY's launch, many new ETF issuers (and with them over 200 products) have entered the market. In some cases, they pushed down the costs for investor. For example, BetaShares' A200 which sparked a flurry of fee cuts in equivalent ASX 200 exposures from the bigger names.

But in many cases, success has been hard to achieve for some issuers, including big names like UBS Asset Management and AMP Capital.

Macdonald said the barriers to entry for new issuers are lower than before, but higher at the same time.

"I hesitate but it's relatively easy to copy investment products," Macdonald said.

"So, I think the barriers to entry are low but the barriers to success are very high."