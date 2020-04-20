The five threats to super fund survival

A global investment management software provider believes the COVID-19 pandemic provides superannuation funds five critical issues which must be addressed to ensure survival.

A new white paper by investment management software provider SS&C highlights the need for superannuation funds to be more flexible as they adjust to life after COVID-19, including the desire to differentiate from competitors, the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and the need to keep up with the sector's never-ending regulatory changes.

According to SS&C, the next 12 months will see more super funds move towards hybrid operating models, whereby the fund itself will manage member experience while outsourcing part or all of the back-office administration to a third party.

Importantly, SS&C notes the models aren't one-size-fits-all, and will require funds to design the solution which best meets the needs of their members.

The firm also believes that while large super funds will continue to emerge, the benefits of scale which they realise will come along much later than usual.

While Australia's first mega-fund - of around $200 billion in funds under management - is not too far away, the firm notes recent trends have seen members lugged with higher fees to pay. SS&C pointed to the recent decision of AustralianSuper to introduce a new fee to deal with increased regulatory costs as an example.

"While it's too early to tell, the reality may be that scale alone won't improve member costs, especially when it is regulatory-driven," SS&C said.

"Instead, this could lead to an increase in compliance costs and the reduction of competition that results from a smaller field of funds.

"We believe scale must be accompanied by digital transformation and innovation to drive down underlying costs and simultaneously improve the member experience."

On the innovation front, SS&C said technology would enable the transformation of fund operations in 2020, including the rapid adoption of distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence.

"2020 will see a dramatic upswing in the level of innovation across the sector," SS&C said.

"As a result, progressive funds will have many opportunities to improve their operations and outcomes."

The firm also underlined how more organisations are integrating their systems and partnerships in an effort to create member-centric ecosystems, as the desire for collaboration and integration through technologies grows.

"Open Banking will also be a driver and will result in dramatically improved decision-making for funds and their members," SS&C said.

Overall, the firm said the issues were business-critical for super funds.

"In looking at the developments in the Australian superannuation industry, it is clear there is a growing need for flexibility, agility, and resiliency in both technology and operating models," SS&C said.

"As super funds navigate through a constantly evolving environment, and even as they face a once in a lifetime event with COVID-19, these five trends are rapidly becoming business-critical issues. Funds that are forward-thinking, flexible and agile will succeed, while risk-averse funds, with insular thinking, are likely to fail."

