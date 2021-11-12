The challenge of retirement income

The industry is often presented with the age-old question of how retirees can maintain access to savings and invest to receive regular and predictable income that keeps pace with inflation and without eroding capital.

Magellan Asset Management head of retirement solutions and data science Paddy McCrudden told the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income that finding a solution with the existing instruments in finance is really difficult.

"At a very simple level when we're working, we receive a paycheque every month which meets our everyday costs. When we retire our costs continue but the paycheque doesn't. The level of income we need has to keep pace with inflation along with these costs," he said.

"Indeed, the thing that matters most to people about their finances in retirement was having a regular, constant income that meets essential spending needs. Part of the problem is that retirement is not a short period. It is a long, increasing and uncertain period. It is natural of course if you are investing to meet this income need over a long time, investors have a strong aversion to eroding capital."

McCrudden pointed to retirement income goals that need regular income, access to capital and have low risk.

"If you invest to obtain a predictable income through fixed income securities it often means investing with lower income and limited growth. Of course, if you move towards growth assets which often means accepting less predictable income and increased risk," he said.

"Insurance products like annuities can provide predictable income for an unknown future but with low rates and compromise of limited or no access to capital means they are unpopular."

McCrudden believes these are in acute conflict with the goals of retirees.

He said practitioners use bucketing because it works to manage the risk of equity assets in retirement

"It is not that simple. There are some very important hurdles that make this difficult. There is a cost to reserving too much, it is the opportunity cost of holding too much cash. The second thing is when you should be using reserves," McCrudden said.

"We think a researched-driven, disciplined approach does lead to superior outcomes."