NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
The bulls are back
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   12:28PM

The Dow Jones has recorded its shortest bear market in the index's history, as investors regain confidence in a market rife with volatility.

The Dow experienced its strongest three days in nine decades after record weekly US jobless claims came in below worst fears and the focus stayed on the US$2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the US House of Representatives, according to Morningstar.

The stimulus package reportedly includes US$500 billion to fund industries impacted by COVID-19, US$350 billion in small business loans, US$250 billion in aid for those out of work, US$75 billion for hospitals and payments of up to US$3000 for families.

The Dow finished up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market. It was the index's strongest three-day percentage increase since 1931.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

As well as the Dow, the S&P 500 index logged a third straight day of gains for the first time since mid-February, before coronavirus fears stopped Wall Street's 11-year bull market.

Since the start of the week the S&P 500 has surged about 17%, however it is still down 22% from its February 19 record high.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank stood ready to act 'aggressively' to shore up credit in the market on top of the unprecedented policy easing announced on Monday.

Morningstar said many analysts expect more wild market swings, with macroeconomic indicators likely to worsen heading into the second quarter.

This may come as a breakdown in business activity and fears of corporate defaults foreshadow a deep global recession.

The CBOE volatility index fell 2.9 points, but was still at levels far above those in 2018 and 2019.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Dow JonesMorningstarS&P 500CBOEFederal ReserveJerome PowellUS House of RepresentativesWall Street
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
Thematic investing grows threefold
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
ETF popularity soars 52%
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
Wall Street tumbles, ASX holds ground
Fidelity sweeps Morningstar Australia Awards
Chief economist update: Wall Street sneezes
Editor's Choice
Regal fund hands back external money
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Phil King's Regal Funds Management has returned money to external investors for one of its smaller funds, but will continue to run the strategy internally.
Why banks are lifting TD rates
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
In a somewhat surprising move, banks are lifting some of their term deposit rates despite the Reserve Bank of Australia slashing the cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25% last week.
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YsXmYC80