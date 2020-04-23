The blame game

When the COVID-19 crash hit markets, super funds copped a massive blow, but why they were all invested in such a similar way is an issue that still needs addressing.

The superannuation industry had been under increasing pressure to perform, at the very least, in line with their peers so risk-taking or alternative approaches to investing were not encouraged.

In February, when markets entered a period of volatility not seen by many in this lifetime, the ASX lost an initial $130 billion.

Prior to that, markets were at an all-time high, experiencing a 10-year bull run, so many funds had a high exposure to equities.

To break away from the norm would risk under-performing.

Matthew Griffith, head of portfolio construction and risk at JANA told Financial Standard that while the system doesn't appear to be fundamentally broken, there needs to be an end to the constant tinkering and politicising of superannuation.

APRA's introduction of the heat map put more pressure on funds to perform relative to their peers, something Griffith said came on top of what was already a trend towards heightened peer relativity.

"It's not just the heat map. The system has gotten very large and this comes with heightened press attention, as well as political interest," Griffith said.

"The publishing and heightened focus on rankings, especially over shorter times frames, may lead to detrimental impacts."

Superannuation is a long-term investment for members, and Griffith said the short-term focus on performance is doing a disservice to the industry.

"APRA's 'traffic light' approach can potentially result in net cash outflows from some very high quality, long-term strongly performing funds that have weaker, shorter-term measures under the APRA approach," Griffith said.

One of the concerns around a shorter-term outlook comes down to the mixed messages it sends members.

Griffith said it is important for members to understand that past performance is not indicative of future performance.

"With the traffic lights, the emphasis on past returns could be interpreted by members as a basis for forward looking investment decisions," he said.

"There needs to be a lot more work done by the industry to reinforce the message that past performance doesn't equate to future performance, and in fact it could be opposite."

Griffith suggested that there should be consideration for the addition of a fourth pillar in the retirement income system; advice and education, to help members make better decisions.

"If regulators and policymakers go down the route of a handful of larger funds, more thought and discussion needs to be put into the risks associated with this approach," he said.

Griffith said he believes the industry is diversified, but the current public discourse is sending mixed messages.

"I would argue there has traditionally been plenty of diversity; however, current pressures are arguably working against diversity and towards conformity," he said.

"On the other hand, there seems to be a view that an industry of only eight to 10 mega-funds, or even one to three large funds, is "optimal"."

Griffith said he is uncomfortable with the idea of the 'super mega-fund' for a couple of reasons.

"We've just a had a banking Royal Commission which highlights some of the issues with a large, conglomerate sector with only subtle differentiation, where the structure of that large industry has created a large agency risk with inherent conflicts," he explained.

"I think some of the criticism levelled at the industry is harsh and unnecessarily politicised, rather than the big picture of what the industry should seek to achieve."

Griffith said, on the whole, Australia's super industry is positive; returns have been strong, fees are "okay", and unlike other large developed markets, Australia has decent contribution rates and a fully funded system.

"I am not saying that there is no room for improvement, but this feels like a solid platform for future development and innovation for the industry."

Griffith said the fear with APRA's heat map is the potential to incentivise the focus on "being average"; there is no room to change investment approaches.

"One of the great successes of the Australian superannuation industry has been the diverse approaches to objective attainment, including funds "bucking the trend" by early adoption to unlisted infrastructure and property, internalisation, backing start-up managers, and so on."

"We take many of these innovations as industry norms today, but at the time when these were adopted, they were innovative and required courage of the adviser, the executive and trustee to a take a carefully calculated risk."

He said that many of those approaches have been enormously beneficial to members in the past.

"We fear that the drive to peer and benchmark relativity will result in an "averageness" mindset that might blunt enthusiasm for adopting points of difference which may be truly beneficial to members over the longer term," he said.

Griffith said the heat map did heighten the conversation around what the industry was doing, driving competition with the hopes it will lead to future innovation, but he warned regulators should be careful what they wish for.

"Even with a hypothetical industry of only four mega funds, there will be one in the upper quartile and one in the lower quartile," he said.

"There are limits to killing the bottom quartile, and you may create a system that achieves "mega scale" but this comes with diseconomies of scale and concentration of risk with massive FUM under the purview of a shrinking and smaller group of fiduciaries."

When contacted by Financial Standard an APRA spokesperson said the regulator had no comment.

