The Advisers Association appoints chair

The Advisers Association (TAA) appointed Queensland-based Bill Beimers as its new chair.

Beimers is the founder and managing director of SEQ Advice, a Queensland-based financial advice and services practice.

Beimers has served on the TAA board as vice chair since 2020 and was also a board member of TAA's forerunner, AMPFPA, from 2019.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald described Beimers as "a practising financial adviser with over 23 years' experience in financial services and has expert knowledge of the industry, having worked from the ground up with financial institutions in the retail banking, insurance and advice sectors".

Commenting on his appointment, Beimers said he is delighted to take over as chair of TAA.

"I'm delighted to take over as the chair of TAA, a non-profit, member-based association with a long history going back to before 1925," he said.

"We will be working with and representing our members and are committed to collaborating with other associations and key stakeholders to ensure Australian consumers can have access to quality, affordable advice, without reducing necessary consumer protections.

"We will also engage with the government's Quality Advice Review this year to remove unnecessary red-tape for advisers, enabling them to more efficiently service their clients."

The TAA board is comprised of representatives from its member base: authorised representatives of AMP Financial Planning (AMPFP) and Hillross Financial Services.