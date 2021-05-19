NEWS
Economics

Tempered positivity post-pandemic: Experts

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   3:33PM

A panel of policy, research and economics experts at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds offered their view of the COVID-19 recovery, revealing how the pandemic changed economies.

AlphaBeta Australia managing director Amit Singh referred to data on the economic recovery, pointing out that in Australia employment has rebounded much faster than it does after most recessions - with the government even talking about full employment as a possibility.

He added that consumers have also bounced back, mostly as a function of the stimulus - although, much of that influx of cash into consumer's wallets came from early super withdrawals.

And Xero data revealed that small businesses have also bounced back in Australia and New Zealand, though they continue to flounder in the UK where lockdowns have continued.

Digging into consumer spending data, Singh said restaurant spending appears to have changed in a way that could be permanent - with a huge increase in food delivery spend during the pandemic that has remained at that elevated level.

"Cash was basically replaced in this period... more people are using mobile wallets, debit cards and changing the way they are paying for things," he added.

Singh said governments around the world ended up have remarkably similar policy responses to the pandemic - supporting lockdowns as a health response and pouring stimulus money into the economy, but Singh said this still raises questions about the future.

But he cautioned that there is a question about the sustainability of this.

"What will happen the next time? There will be a next time," Singh warned.

IFM Investors director of policy and research Anna Engwerda-Smith said COVID-19 has shifted the social contract, changing the expectations people have of governments and the financial system in times of crisis.

"There are reasons to be suspicious about 'build back better'... different people have different ideas of what better means," she said.

"They do say in politics, never let a good crisis go to waste."

However, Engwerda-Smith said the "build back better" idea is something super funds are poised to be a part of as it focuses on long-term solutions to problems like climate change and housing affordability.

Meanwhile, Schroder head of fixed income and multi-asset Simon Doyle argued global debt and low interest rates have resulted in an asymmetry where it is very difficult for central banks to raise rates.

"Last week the April inflation numbers were at a 24-year high, that's partly due to supply bottlenecks due to the opening up of the economy," he said.

"For a lot of people, the only story about inflation has been disinflation."

A lot of the "hot" economic performance that can be observed - be it in the housing market or consumer spending - comes down to policy settings, he explained, both monetary and fiscal.

"It's getting more difficult to manage the monetary side of the policy equation, I think," Doyle said.

"If we have another crisis, do we go full circle and central banks and governments end up owning the assets like they do in Japan?"

Agreeing with Singh, Doyle questioned whether economies have the capacity to respond to future crises in the way they responded to COVID-19.

Read more: Conference of Major Superannuation FundsAmit SinghAlphaBeta AustraliaSimon DoyleAnna Engwerda-SmithIFM InvestorsSchroder
VIEW COMMENTS

