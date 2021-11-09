TelstraSuper releases retirement income solution

TelstraSuper has launched its version of a retirement income product that has a flexible cash allocation feature.

The new Lifestyle investment options aim to generate consistent income and tax efficiencies, grow and preserve capital, and manage retirement-specific risks.

The four options are Lifestyle Growth, Lifestyle Balanced, Lifestyle Moderate and Lifestyle Conservative.

The options include a cash allocation feature that allows members to automatically put some of their investments to cash each month.

Members can then draw a regular, consistent income from the cash option as well as transfer small amounts more frequently.

TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said this cash allocation feature will reduce the risk associated with drawdowns in bigger proportions during market downturns and deliver retirees a stable income that is sustainable over the long term.

The federal government recently wrapped up its consultation on the Retirement Income Covenant exposure draft legislation.

The new law would see superannuation trustees design a strategy for retirees or near-retirees that maximises their retirement income over their later years. The strategy must account for several risks such as longevity, investment, inflation, and any other risks that threaten the sustainability and stability of the retirement income.

KPMG forecasts that over the next five years, some 1.8 million members and $300 billion in superannuation savings will move from the accumulation to decumulation phase.

Davies said the super fund recognises that members drawing down on their nest egg have different requirements and investment risks than members who are working in accumulation phase, and as such, products should be designed specifically to resolve these challenges.

"This provides an opportunity, and a need, for superannuation funds to innovate and develop new products that allow retiree members to take advantage of both strong investment returns while offering downside protection and mitigating longevity risk," he said.

TelstraSuper launched its new digital retirement website for income product members in July.