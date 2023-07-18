Newspaper icon
Investment

TelstraSuper MySuper delivers 9.34%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUL 2023   12:34PM

Buoyed by the local and global share markets and defying periods of volatility, TelstraSuper's MySuper Balanced option delivered 9.34% in the 2023 financial year.

Chief investment officer Graeme Miller said the last financial year provides another example of the benefits of a well-diversified portfolio.

"By having exposure to a range of diverse assets across many different industries and countries, we have, once again, been able to deliver strong returns to our members. Managing risk through diversification is one of our most important investment strategies," he said.

The MySuper Growth option returned 11.5% p.a. while the International Shares option was the best performer at 18.8% p.a. followed by Australian Shares at 14% p.a.

"Similarly, retired members invested in our RetireAccess diversified options also enjoyed strong performance, with Lifestyle Growth returning 11.46%, Lifestyle Balanced returning 9.73% and Lifestyle Conservative 4.73% over the one-year period to 30 June 2023," Miller said.

By contrast, Miller said the high interest rate environment was challenging for fixed interest and property investments, leading to a general softening in demand for these assets.

"Our current central view is that interest rates have yet to peak, and we will likely continue to see high inflation, even if it does reduce slightly. High inflation, combined with high interest rates, would put pressure on households and businesses, and may slow down economic activity," he said.

"We're also wary of the geopolitical tensions that we see between Russia and Ukraine, and between the United States and China. There'll be a presidential election in the US towards the end of 2024, so we're also watching for any market uncertainty as a result."

In ushering the new financial year, the diversified investment options now have lower exposure to shares and simultaneously increased holdings in diversified fixed interest.

"We believe that this positioning is an appropriate strategy for the current environment, but as always, our team of investment professionals will continue to actively manage our investment portfolios, remaining alert to both opportunities and risks as they emerge," he said.

The fund introduced changes to some options from 1 July 2023.

Accumulation members saw the Defensive Growth and Diversified Income options merge into a new option called Moderate.

The Defensive Growth and Diversified Income options had similar strategies and identical objectives, so it made sense to consolidate them into a single option, Miller said.

Similarly, for RetireAccess members, the Defensive Growth option merged into the existing Lifestyle Moderate option.

The Fixed Interest option is now known as Diversified Bonds and Credit and reflects a name change only.

The open-to-the-public corporate super fund has 91,000 members.

