TelstraSuper introduces new option, drops premiums

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   12:46PM

TelstraSuper is making changes to its investment menu, while also decreasing income protection premiums for members.

The $25 billion corporate fund is introducing a new option for accumulation and TTR members from next month, the Moderate investment option. It will be the existing Diversified Income and Defensive Growth options combined.

TelstraSuper explained the two options have historically been very similar and have become increasingly alike in their asset allocations. The option they're creating will also have similar objectives and investment strategy. The Moderate option will invest across equities, property, infrastructure, bonds, credit, alternatives, and cash.

"Combining these two options into a single Moderate investment option is designed to simplify the investment menu available and help make it easier for members to tailor their strategy," TelstraSuper said.

Meanwhile, the fund is also renaming its Fixed Interest option to Diversified Bonds and Credit. The name change is aimed at providing a clearer description of the assets it invests in, being primarily government bonds, corporate bonds, floating rate notes, and mortgages or loans secured by property.

Elsewhere, members will also benefit from reductions to their income protection premiums.

Following a review of its arrangements with MLC Life, TelstraSuper said income protection premiums will come down as much as 30% for some members.

Total savings on offer are determined by age and gender, however the fund said the smallest saving is still 11.5%.

TelstraSuper has also secured another three years of "competitive rates" for death and TPD cover, it said.

TelstraSuper head of insurance and claims Fiona La Greca described it as a great outcome for members.

"As a profit-for-member fund, TelstraSuper is always looking for ways to improve its insurance offering for our members," she said.

"Insurance available through superannuation is an important component of our members' financial safety net and we have worked closely with insurer, MLC Life Insurance, to provide affordable insurance premiums so that members have more money in their retirement whilst also benefitting from great levels of cover for when they might need it most."

All the changes and reductions are effective July 1.

