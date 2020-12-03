NEWS
Executive Appointments
TelstraSuper appoints head of equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:28PM

The $22 billion corporate superannuation fund has hired from HESTA to appoint a new head of equities, including both domestic and international stocks.

Dominique D'Avrincourt will join TelstraSuper in January, Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves first reported.

In her most recent role, she was an investment manager in equities and currency at HESTA.

At TelstraSuper, she will report to the fund's chief investment officer Graeme Miller, who has held the role since May 2016 when he joined from Willis Towers Watson.

"With effect from January, Australian equities and International equities will be managed by a single team and Dominique has been appointed to lead the team," the fund said in a statement.

TelstraSuper Corporate Plus (MySuper Growth) returned -1.8% in the year ending October, lower than the median funds' -1.1% for the period, according to Rainmaker workplace super tables.

Over a 10-year period, it is the fifth-best performing superannuation fund with 7.9% in annualised returns to median fund's 7.2% p.a.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
