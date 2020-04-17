NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Telstra issues 10-year bond
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:27PM

Telstra has issued an $860 million 10-year bond as it moves to further strengthen its balance sheet.

The bond, issued at €500 million, has been priced under Telstra's debt issuance program, and will be issued on April 23.

Telstra said it would use the funds from the note for general corporate purposes, including pre-funding of future debt maturities.

"Since mid-March Telstra has also secured an additional $940 million in bank facilities, and Telstra now has a total of $3.6 billion of committed bank facilities," the telecommunications company said.

"The bank facilities and the company's latest bond issue are both well below Telstra's current average cost of funds."

Telstra chief executive Andrew Penn said credit facilities demonstrated the financial strength of the company amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The bond issue and the additional bank facilities [demonstrate] the company's financial strength and attractiveness to global capital markets, while further strengthening its strong liquidity position during a volatile period in global financial markets," Telstra said.

Both S&P and Moody's have recently reaffirmed the company's credit rating at A- (stable) and A2 (stable) respectively.

"Telstra's continued access to low-cost capital and A-band credit rating demonstrates the strength of the business during this very volatile time," Penn said.

