Technology
Technology a tool not a threat: Avaloq
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:00PM

The implementation of technology to front, middle and back office functions will result in more efficiency and the delivery of a superior service, new research shows.

A new study by Avaloq, The Front-to-Back Office Report - How are functions in the financial industry changing?, technologies such as cloud-based operating models, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and automation can work with human experience can enhance office functions.

Avaloq interviewed several financial institutions and found front office staff such as client advisors and relationship managers will remain in demand while offering a blended delivery of artificial intelligence to meet speed and productivity.

Further to this, technology will be able to predict what the end-client is seeking next and will be able to react accordingly.

One of the most time-consuming tasks for the middle office is the increase in regulation such as anti-money laundering. Respondents noted this has led to having less time to do things to a higher standard.

Back office professionals believe that technology will assist in removing human error and allow for more efficiency, flexibility and free up resources for specialist tasks.

The back-office respondents noted that the role of technology will not replace their job but make actions like settlements or payments easily automated.

Avaloq group chief service delivery officer Michael Pahlke said smart automation will deliver material advantages to financial institutions.

"In this new era, market leaders will be defined by their ability to deliver real-time and straight-through processing based on clean and consistent data," he said.

"What has been most interesting from our study, however, is not that technology will replace back, middle or front office staff, but that it will empower them to do more and deliver a superior service."

Nearly three quarters of end-investors believe the use of technology such as AI, robotics and automation will be defining sector trends of the future and 69% consider low cost when establishing a service provider.

However, human touch remains at the forefront of the end investor with 62% unwilling to use a completely robotic service.

"We believe that sophisticated technologies and greater analytics will be central to how firms meet these challenges, with the back and middle office functions supporting front office staff in the delivery of a better, more personal and flexible client service in which human advisory will continue to shine," Avaloq group chief product officer Martin Greweldinger said.

Read more: AvaloqMartin GreweldingerMichael PahlkeThe Front-to-Back Office Report
