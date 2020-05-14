NEWS
Coronavirus News
Technical Services Forum: Testing risk tolerance
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   4:30PM

In uncertain times clients may not be as risk tolerant as previously thought, the virtual Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum has heard.

Digitally presenting, Challenger's head of technical services Andrew Lowe said many financial advisers are facing the challenge of easing their client's concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Lowe said one factor of key importance is testing clients' risk tolerance.

"Certainly, I'm not advocating wholesale changes to risk profile or investments made in accordance with that, but a lot of advisers have raised with us that their clients are expressing significant concern despite having these conversations around risk tolerance in the past," Lowe said.

"If there is a change in risk tolerance, established changes in risk profile for a particular client, that might necessitate a change of investments.

Lowe said he recently had the proposition put to him that markets will bounce back and reallocating assets at this particular point in time could lead to missing out on some of the upside.

"I think it's appropriate to consider risk profile for clients at this particular point in time, and making investments consistent with those particular risk profiles, over time, and testing the sustainability of those clients' retirement income strategies in these uncertain markets," he said.

In the decade after the GFC, Lowe said over half of Australian retirees were concerned about the prospect of a future significant event or crisis.

"Out of those, a fifth felt concerned that in the event of a crisis they would not be prepared to manage financially," he said.

"We looked at those clients who have a plan for longevity, and those clients who don't have a plan in place for longevity and it was highly correlated to whether or not they had a financial plan in place and have acted on it."

Lowe said Challenger research, conducted in January this year, showed a significant majority of retirees are worried about outliving their retirement savings, something that is intensified in uncertain times.

"Without advice to help guide them to effectively determine how long assets are likely to last, relative to that uncertain timeframe for life expectancy, it's not surprising to hear people worry about how long their savings and investments will last through retirement," he said.

"What we have seen is clients who have received advice and implemented that advice are less likely to frequently worry or occasionally worry about the financial circumstances, then those clients who have either received advice but not acted on it or not received advice in the previous 12 months."

Lowe said, at the end of the day those clients who have managed to accumulate assets, who have advisers who are appropriately investing, will be in a position to be able to alleviate concerns that they are feeling in the current crisis.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
MP Tim Wilson has argued industry super funds' ownership of ME Bank is at odds with the sole purpose test as the bank has yet to pay dividends.
HESTA awards investment data mandate
ALLY SELBY
The $56 billion super fund has partnered with a New York-based software company to support its strategic investment decisions and funds management.
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
HARRISON WORLEY
Labor has slammed the Association of Financial Advisers for spouting untruths over the path of the FASEA extension bill through the Senate.
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Challenger has appointed a general manager of retail distribution, hiring from AMP's wealth management leadership ranks.
