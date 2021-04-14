Tech, behavioural science to engage clients

Wealth managers and financial advisers are encouraged to use technology and behavioural tools to assist clients in making better financial decisions, according to behavioural finance experts.

Oxford Risk said blending technology and behavioural science leads to a comprehensive suitable approach that recognises the complexity of each client and their emotional needs over time.

Behavioural tools can assess an investor's financial personality and preferences and changes in financial circumstances which along with other behavioural information build a complete client profile.

"Where it's used in client engagement efforts at all, technology tends to focus on the administrative aspects of advisers learning about their clients, while treating those clients as robots," Oxford Risk?head of behavioural finance Greg B Davies said.

"Selecting good investments is important but achieving good investment outcomes is more so. Emotional responses to the investment journey mean the calm person who sets the course is often different to the stressed one who will have to stick with the journey."

Oxford Risk assists wealth managers with software to help their clients in face of complexity, uncertainty and has developed algorithms to target products, communications, and interventions for each individual client at a particular time.

The process includes a financial personality assessment which analyses 15 dimensions that bases options on the investor's answer.

"Our research has conclusively demonstrated that we can measure investors' financial personality with simple but well-constructed questionnaires that are quick and easy to use, stable and empirically validated, and which add substantial depth to client profiles," Davies said.

Oxford Risk noted that the financial personality tests can be spread over the course of the client relationship removing the upfront profiling process and instead of having ongoing dialogue.