NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Tech, behavioural science to engage clients
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 APR 2021   11:53AM

Wealth managers and financial advisers are encouraged to use technology and behavioural tools to assist clients in making better financial decisions, according to behavioural finance experts.

Oxford Risk said blending technology and behavioural science leads to a comprehensive suitable approach that recognises the complexity of each client and their emotional needs over time.

Behavioural tools can assess an investor's financial personality and preferences and changes in financial circumstances which along with other behavioural information build a complete client profile.

"Where it's used in client engagement efforts at all, technology tends to focus on the administrative aspects of advisers learning about their clients, while treating those clients as robots," Oxford Risk?head of behavioural finance Greg B Davies said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"Selecting good investments is important but achieving good investment outcomes is more so. Emotional responses to the investment journey mean the calm person who sets the course is often different to the stressed one who will have to stick with the journey."

Oxford Risk assists wealth managers with software to help their clients in face of complexity, uncertainty and has developed algorithms to target products, communications, and interventions for each individual client at a particular time.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

The process includes a financial personality assessment which analyses 15 dimensions that bases options on the investor's answer.

"Our research has conclusively demonstrated that we can measure investors' financial personality with simple but well-constructed questionnaires that are quick and easy to use, stable and empirically validated, and which add substantial depth to client profiles," Davies said.

Oxford Risk noted that the financial personality tests can be spread over the course of the client relationship removing the upfront profiling process and instead of having ongoing dialogue.

Read more: Oxford RiskGreg B Davies
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
Suitability: more than risk profiling
Editor's Choice
Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the events of 2020 showed superannuation funds manage liquidity well, funds should consider the extent to which they rely on certain asset classes for liquidity, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said.
Fidante signs on new boutique
KANIKA SOOD
Challenger's multi-boutique business will distribute the $54 billion Impax Asset Management's sustainability strategies in Australia and New Zealand.
ETFs crack $100bn
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly 20 years after ETFs started trading in Australia, their total assets crossed $102 billion at the end of March.
How advisers can capture young risk clients
KARREN VERGARA
A new report finds that it is possible for financial advisers to attract young clients and convince them about the benefits of advice and life insurance using new strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.