Teaminvest partners to launch new fund

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) and Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) have partnered to launch the Succession Lending Fund.

The fund was designed to address the growing need for succession planning within the accounting and financial planning sectors.

AWAG said the fund offers a timely solution to help firms navigate the transition of ownership as the industry matures.

The fund aims to create a cash flow lending product that supports high-quality firms in key areas such as equity transition, growth initiatives and talent retention.

All loans will be fully assessed and appraised with each borrower assessed for the reputation and experience of the advisers and their team; value, quality and marketability as assets securing the loan; and the ability to repay based on profit, cash flow and financial stability.

"The investment and credit committees will rigorously review all loans to ensure the utmost diligence in credit approval," AWAG said.

"The AWAG Succession Lending Fund present an attractive opportunity for sophisticated and wholesale investors seeking targeting returns and regular cash distributions.

"AWAG and TIP are pleased to bring this new solution to the market, offering an attractive growth opportunity for both shareholders and investors while supporting as essential generational transfer within the industry."

AWAG is a financial services business which operates in funds an investment management through Armytage Private.