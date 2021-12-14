NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Team turnover sees AMP Capital funds downgraded

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:16PM

AMP Capital has had two multi-sector funds downgraded from neutral to negative by Morningstar, with the research house citing staff turnover as the reason for the downgrades.

The AMP Capital Core Retirement Fund and AMP Capital Multi-Asset fund were downgraded in Morningstar's latest multi-sector wrap.

A downgrade to negative means the research house is suggesting investors avoid these funds altogether.

"We downgraded AMP Capital Core Retirement Fund to negative. After a tumultuous period for the multi-asset team behind AMP Capital Core Retirement, we believe it is time investors looked at other flexible asset-allocation options," Morningstar said.

"This group has experienced continued staff turnover in the past three years. It has seen not only senior titles like the chief investment officer and head of sector multimanager leave in quick succession recently but also several exits amongst the analyst ranks."

Morningstar went on to say that with AMP Capital separating from AMP Australia there is "unresolved disruption".

"Managing a flexible asset-allocation strategy is difficult in the most stable environments, but with the team's unrest, we think this puts the process at a distinct disadvantage, too. Putting all this together, the investment case has deteriorated significantly, and we suggest investors best avoid," the research house advised.

Similarly, Morningstar cited the loss of chief investment officer, sector multimanager and wider staff turnover as its reason for downgrading all three of the AMP Capital Multi-Asset Fund's share classes to negative.

"Owing to a continually unsettled team and corporate backdrop, we consider AMP Capital Multi-Asset a subpar flexible asset-allocation strategy," Morningstar said.

"All things considered, we believe the task of managing this flexible strategy is too big and suggest investors look elsewhere."

In August, the AMP Capital team lost its head of sector multi-manager Lydia Kav (nee Serafim) after 25 years with AMP.

In May, multi-manager chief investment officer Debbie Alliston announced her resignation. She was replaced by former chief investment officer of Equip and Catholic Super Anna Shelley.

Also in August, AMP Capital lost its head of portfolio management for the multi-asset group Darren Beesley.

Read more: MorningstarAMP Capital Core Retirement FundAMP Capital Multi-Asset FundAMP AustraliaCatholic SuperAnna ShelleyDarren BeesleyDebbie AllistonEquipLydia KavSerafim
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research
Morningstar launches retirement strategy tool
Willis Towers Watson expands investment team
Super fund appoints new insurer
Industry fund investments chief to depart
Pella Funds Management adds to advisory board
Equip appoints head of retirement
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
AMP Capital executive joins asset consultant
AMP continues to lose ESG investors

Editor's Choice

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:51AM
With the percentage of assets managed in-house at Cbus heading towards 40%, the super fund has made a raft of appointments in support and announced the retirement of its head of private markets.

Labor pledges calm in superannuation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Labor promises that superannuation will not be hotly contested in the upcoming federal election, vowing that if it comes to power in 2022 it will not introduce major changes.

NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
NZ Super Fund has selected UBS Asset Management to manage $4.9 billion across two passive mandates.

SSGA creates regional ESG role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
State Street Global Advisors appointed a sustainable investing specialist from CareSuper to a newly created position.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.