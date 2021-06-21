NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Teachers Mutual launches neobank

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:51PM

Australia's largest mutual bank has launched a digital bank to meet the needs of essential workers and appointed a chief digital bank officer.

Hiver has been created for essential workers in education, emergency services and healthcare sectors and combines digital banking technology and responsible investing.

Teachers Mutual Bank launched the bank following research that found 37% of essential workers were likely to choose a digital bank over the next three years.

Hiver has launched retail mortgage and deposit products that are independently certified as responsible investments by the Responsible Investment Association of Australia and bank cards are made with 82% recycled plastic.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Hiver will invest its profits back into competitive rates, lower fees, innovative saving solutions, ethical investment, and local essential worker community projects.

"The introduction of Hiver to the banking landscape represents an exciting development in customer-focused service delivery," Teachers Mutual Bank chief executive Steve James said.

"As the first digital mutual bank to hit the market, we are combining the best of new banking technology with the financial security of a nine-billion-dollar balance sheet and a proven, ethical business model."

Carolyn Murphy has been appointed to lead the digital bank division within Teachers Mutual. She was previously general manager at Health Professionals Bank and sales customer experience manager at Teachers Mutual.

"Carolyn Murphy's track record in delivering innovative strategies positions her well to launch Hiver into the community and deliver our trusted services through a brand new product," James said.

"The pandemic has shown us how important high-quality digital services are for people working in essential services across the country, in cities and regional areas, day and night. Hiver consolidates our bank-wide push to a digital-first approach with our high quality, member-led banking services because we know it's what customers are looking for."

Read more: HiverTeachers Mutual BankCarolyn MurphyRIAASteve JamesHealth Professionals Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Most ethical companies revealed
RIAA, AXA IM launch adviser ESG guide
Leadership spills spell new era: RIAA
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ESG continues to outperform: Research
Impact investing set to skyrocket: Research
Time for financials to step up: Study
The secret to super outperformance
First green bond ETF listed
Impact investing difficult to measure

Editor's Choice

Franklin Templeton shutters fund

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments is winding up its retail Australian Equity Fund, as asset growth lags.

Advisers turn to ETFs during COVID

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers' appetite for exchange-traded funds has more than doubled since the global pandemic hit as new trading data shows that index funds are providing better means of diversification.

AFA defends industry against Labor attack

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers has slammed the Labor Party's attack on financial advisers, which paints the profession as dodgy and continues to rip-off consumers.

Rest appoints Aussie equities head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The industry superannuation fund has hired from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as it continues its hiring spree for the internal investment team.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.