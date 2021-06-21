Teachers Mutual launches neobank

Australia's largest mutual bank has launched a digital bank to meet the needs of essential workers and appointed a chief digital bank officer.

Hiver has been created for essential workers in education, emergency services and healthcare sectors and combines digital banking technology and responsible investing.

Teachers Mutual Bank launched the bank following research that found 37% of essential workers were likely to choose a digital bank over the next three years.

Hiver has launched retail mortgage and deposit products that are independently certified as responsible investments by the Responsible Investment Association of Australia and bank cards are made with 82% recycled plastic.

Hiver will invest its profits back into competitive rates, lower fees, innovative saving solutions, ethical investment, and local essential worker community projects.

"The introduction of Hiver to the banking landscape represents an exciting development in customer-focused service delivery," Teachers Mutual Bank chief executive Steve James said.

"As the first digital mutual bank to hit the market, we are combining the best of new banking technology with the financial security of a nine-billion-dollar balance sheet and a proven, ethical business model."

Carolyn Murphy has been appointed to lead the digital bank division within Teachers Mutual. She was previously general manager at Health Professionals Bank and sales customer experience manager at Teachers Mutual.

"Carolyn Murphy's track record in delivering innovative strategies positions her well to launch Hiver into the community and deliver our trusted services through a brand new product," James said.

"The pandemic has shown us how important high-quality digital services are for people working in essential services across the country, in cities and regional areas, day and night. Hiver consolidates our bank-wide push to a digital-first approach with our high quality, member-led banking services because we know it's what customers are looking for."