Investment
TCorp launches new bond
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   11:46AM

The investment manager of the New South Wales public sector has launched a new benchmark bond with a coupon rate of 2%, set to mature in March 2033.

Strong investor demand saw the bond raise $1 billion, attracting a yield of 1.565%.

TCorp head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona was pleased with the result.

"This issuance is a positive result for TCorp and means that we have now raised 90 per cent of our annual borrowing programme," she said.

"The largest group of investors were asset managers, who comprised 76 per cent of investors, followed by balance sheet at 18 per cent"

There was a significant amount of offshore participation in the issuance, with 16% from Europe and the UK, and 12% from Asia.

"We're absolutely delighted that we have attracted new investors into this bond, further diversifying our investor base and we look forward to the continued support of our investors in the year ahead," Trigona said.

It's the first syndicated transaction that the NSW Treasury Corporation has released since November last year when it issued its inaugural Sustainability Bond, which had a coupon rate of 1.2% and vested in March 2025.

Currently, TCorp only has two other fixed interest bonds that mature post-2033, however, there are now six fixed-interest bonds that mature in a decade or more's time.

The benchmark bond issuance comes after the investment manager made its first offshore issuance in Euros last week, releasing a 30-year EUR60 million fixed rate note.

The Euro bond was priced at 0.609% and is due 24 February 2050.

Trigona said the new Euro bond would diversify TCorp's investor base.

"Previously we've issued in Sterling, Swiss and Yen, and we are delighted to have added Euro to the mix," she said.

"This transaction represented a great opportunity to issue into a tenor to complement our strategy of lengthening the debt profile while diversifying the investor base.

"In Europe, there is more appetite for this type of debt."

Separately, TCorp recently made an addition to its investment management team, appointing infrastructure specialist Diana Callebaut as its head of real assets.

Formerly, Callebaut headed infrastructure at $54 billion industry fund Cbus.

TCorp currently has $108 billion in funds under management. It is the central borrowing authority for NSW, with a balance sheet of $82 billion.

