Investment
TCorp issues first Euro bond
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   12:04PM

New South Wales' public sector investment management partner made its first offshore issuance in Euros.

TCorp issued a 30-year EUR60 million fixed rate note earlier this week, priced at 0.609% and due on 24 February  2050.

TCorp head of funding and balance sheet Fiona Trigona noted the interest within Europe for the debt TCorp was offering.

"Previously we've issued in Sterling, Swiss and Yen, and we are delighted to have added Euro to the mix," Trigona said.

"This transaction represented a great opportunity to issue into a tenor to complement our strategy of lengthening the debt profile while diversifying the investor base.

"In Europe, there is more appetite for this type of debt."

Separately, TCorp recently hired former Cbus head of infrastructure Diana Callebaut as head of real assets in its investment management arm.

An infrastructure specialist, Callebaut previously served as director of transport and infrastructure at KPMG. TCorp chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall praised her appointment.

"Diana is a high calibre investment specialist whose skills span senior business, people and strategy leadership/development, as well as extensive real asset transaction and management capabilities," Brentnall said.

