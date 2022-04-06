Tax Practitioners Board adds two new members

Tax Practitioners Board adds two new membersBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022 12:42PM
Assistant treasurer of the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB), Michael Sukkar, has appointed Andrew Conway and Steven Dobson to the board for a three-year period starting from 30 March 2022.
Conway is chief executive and a fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA). He's held senior executive positions within the accounting profession for more than 15 years.
Prior to working with the IPA, Conway was an Australian government treasury ministry chief of staff and senior advisor. He also currently serves as adjunct professor at Deakin University Business School and co-founded the Small-Medium-Size Enterprises (SME) Research Center.
Dobson has spent nearly 10 years with the Small Business Development Corporation (WA) and has been chair with the organisation since December 2018.
Dobson was previously a police officer with the Western Australia Police Force and has held other positions in the public, private and non-for-profit communities. He has been a board member of the Gaming and Wagering Commission of WA and director of Dobson Financial Planning.
The chair of the TPB, Ian Klug, welcomed and congratulated the two new members.
"These appointments will ensure that the TPB continues to play an increasingly important role in the protection of consumers of tax practitioner services," Klug said.
Klug also thanked departing members Greg Lewis and Julianne Jacques.
Lewis ends his appointment having been a member of the board since 2015 and Jacques is retiring after six years of service.
