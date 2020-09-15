NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Tasplan raises IP premiums
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   12:38PM

The cost of income protection cover via Tasplan will go up by 7.3% at the end of September.

Tasplan attributed the increase to the trio of recent legislative reforms, current economic environment and increase in insurance benefits being paid to members.

It said it has fewer insured members covered by its group insurance policies after changes under Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interest First legislations.

For example, a 40 year-old member with income protection (two-year benefit) via the fund under the office occupational rating and a 30 day waiting period, will now pay $7.32 in net costs per $100 of monthly cover.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The same profile of cover previously cost $6.82 net - a rise of 7.3%.

Tasplan's net cost of insurance to members depends on their age, type of cover, the member's occupation rating (general, office or professional), waiting period (30, 50 or 90 days) and benefit period.

Gross cost includes a member's insurance premium plus an admin fee of 4% of the premium. Net cost is gross cost minus tax deduction of up to 15% of the premium.

Its group insurer for IP, death as well as total permanent disability (TPD) cover is MetLife.

Tasplan is due for 1 April 2021 merger with MTAA Super, creating a $22 billion fund.

In January, MTAA Super increased the cost of death and TPD cover for its members (its group insurer is also MetLife). Members between the ages of 27 and 55 were to see the cost per week of their death and TPD cover increase from $7.47 to $9.06, Financial Standard reported at the time.

On September 3, it named the executive lineup of the merged fund - hiring First State Super's (soon to be called Aware Super) head of systematic and impact investing Ross Barry as its new chief investment officer, among six other C-suite roles.

Read more: Tasplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Tasplan changes asset allocation
MTAA Super, Tasplan reveal executive lineup
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Industry super accused of misleading consumers
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
Industry fund appoints union leader
Super fund merger delayed
Retail funds outperform, but industry funds dominate
Industry fund ups fees ahead of merger
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hT7Mx7Wc