Economics

Taskforce unveils recommendations for economic equality

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   12:42PM

Legislating the payment of superannuation on all forms of paid parental leave is one of the seven recommendations proposed by the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce (WEET) that will help build economic equality over the next 10 years.

Releasing the final report Women's Economic Equality: A 10-year plan to unleash the full capacity and contribution of women to the Australian economy today, the WEET presented reforms that are evidence-based and actionable with outcomes that will be measurable to the federal government in a bid to deliver better economic equality for women.

Given that the median superannuation balance for women aged 65+ years was $168,000, compared to $208,200 for men in the 2019-20 financial year, the taskforce is pushing for the government to legislate super on parental leave as an immediate point of action.

The superannuation gap between men and women sits at about 23% at retirement age. At 60-64 years old, the men have $181,000 in superannuation on average, while women have $139,000.

Referencing the Grattan Institute and Retirement Income Review, higher super contributions are ultimately funded by lower wages, thereby making women poorer before they reach retirement.

"Women are also more likely to rely on the Age Pension in retirement, given lower superannuation balances and longer life expectancies," the report said.

Another recommendation pushes for the government to invest in policies and programs that recognise the economic importance and value of care work in Australia and help families to better share-caring responsibilities.

Specifically, this involves abolishing the Child Care Subsidy Activity Test, and investing in universal, high-quality, and affordable early childhood education and care.

Another recommendation the WEET suggests is to extend "the Paid Parental Leave (PPL) scheme by phasing the entitlement up to 52 weeks and boosting the quantum of payments to reach a replacement wage and ensure the scheme incentivises men's use of PPL."

Senator Katy Gallagher, the minister for women, said that the federal government has "made significant progress in addressing some of the WEET's recommendation".

This includes expanding Parenting Payment Single and abolishing ParentsNext and investing in the PPL since its introduction.

Gallagher said that as the next steps, the government will consider the seven recommendations alongside the analysis and policy directions of the Employment white paper as it continues to develop the National Strategy to Achieve Gender Equality, which will be released in 2024.

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
