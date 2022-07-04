Talent shortage impacts demand for regional advice practices

It's a buyer's market for those keen on acquiring a regional financial planning practice - just don't expect to be able to hire for it.

According to latest observations from Radar Results, buyers are increasingly preferring to buy in the capital cities as it's becoming more and more difficult to hire qualified staff in regional areas.

"We have about 200 active buyers in Australia, many wanting sellers in the capital cities. They used to look at regional areas for acquisitions, but since the pandemic, it's almost impossible to employ staff to replace the business owner," Radar Results said.

It went on to say that sellers in country and regional areas generally want to collect the sale proceeds overs a year before moving into retirement or changing careers, but qualified financial advisers are impossible to find outside of the capital cities.

"Radar Results buyers are no longer prepared to risk not having support staff to run these businesses once the owner moves on," the firm said.

Due to lack of demand from buyers, prices for regional practices have, by and large, fallen. The exception to this rule is where clients pay higher fees, Radar Results said.

For investment and super client books, the recurring revenue multiple now ranges from 0.80x to 2.8x, depending on age. For example, clients aged 80 and over could fetch 0.80x to 1.0x, those aged 65-79 command 1.7x to 2.3x, and those use 64 years of age typically go for between 2.2x to 2.8x.

However, from a fee size perspective, client books where the average fee is $2000 to $4000 per annum currently attract multiples of 2.2x to 2.5x, and those paying between $5000 and $10,000 attract between 2.6x and 3.3x.

Looking at risk clients, at the higher end of the spectrum is those aged under 55 which could sell for 2.2x to 2.7x, and at the lower end are those over 61 which sell for a multiple between 1.0x and 1.5x.

From a fee perspective, the recurring revenue multiples match those attributed to investment and super clients.

Meanwhile, corporate super plans with the commission switched off are negotiable, Radar Results said.